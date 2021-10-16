On the hunt for a home in Belen? These houses are on the market

(Belen, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Belen than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

65 Mallette Drive, Rio Communities, 87002 3 Beds 2 Baths | $278,499 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Custom home that sits on 10.82 acres. (Property can be split and build another home on it). The views of the Manzano mountains are gorgeous. Open floorplan that has a large kitchen and dining connected to the family room. Bonus sun room attached to home, Bonus office or bedroom or even a hobby room is another extra to this custom home. Fully fenced. Out buildings for storage. Bring the animals and enjoy the privacy. Close enough for shopping and commute but far enough away so very little noise.

For open house information, contact Bricena K Aragon, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

13 Camino De Los Chavez, Belen, 87002 2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Country charmer on 1.88 acres! This lovely home has two large bedrooms plus office and two full baths. Spacious living room and formal dining area. HUGE kitchen with space for family room and eat-in dining. New cabinets in the kitchen, baths and laundry room. New paint and flooring throughout. Property used to have a MH on the north end so utility lines available for auxillary building. Property all fenced with 6' chainlink. Existing concrete ditch; buyer to verify with MRGCD about irrigation.

For open house information, contact Clarissa Chavez-Rivera, Gerald Chavez Realty Inc at 505-865-4671

600 Campana Avenue, Belen, 87002 2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,053 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute house with lots of charm. Located on a corner lot and has a nice sized yard. Detached garage has a workshop attached with plenty of space and a storage area. Seller does have a dishwasher and undercabinet mount microwave that can be included if the buyer wants it, but seller will not install. Both items work as far as the seller is aware. Chicken coop (currently used as a pigeon coop) can be left with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Sofia D Sullivan, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

32 Kendrick Road, Belen, 87002 2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Partial Adobe farm house located in Los Chavez on 1.05 Acres. Rough sawn beams and planks in front living area & kitchen. Pitched metal roof. Saltillo tile through out, NO carpet. Multiple living areas w/flexible floor plan. New interior & some exterior paint. Some electrical upgrades. Most windows are dbl pane. Enjoy relaxing by the Pond in backyard w/ lily pads and gold fish. Mature landscaping. The land is sectioned off for horses or pets. Two storage sheds! Paved roads all the way to the property.

For open house information, contact Randell C Campbell, Campbell & Campbell Real Estat at 505-821-7666