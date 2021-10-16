CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belen, NM

On the hunt for a home in Belen? These houses are on the market

Belen Times
Belen Times
 8 days ago

(Belen, NM) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Belen than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOJFu_0cTOJcjH00

65 Mallette Drive, Rio Communities, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $278,499 | Single Family Residence | 1,818 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Custom home that sits on 10.82 acres. (Property can be split and build another home on it). The views of the Manzano mountains are gorgeous. Open floorplan that has a large kitchen and dining connected to the family room. Bonus sun room attached to home, Bonus office or bedroom or even a hobby room is another extra to this custom home. Fully fenced. Out buildings for storage. Bring the animals and enjoy the privacy. Close enough for shopping and commute but far enough away so very little noise.

For open house information, contact Bricena K Aragon, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-997299)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07CbR6_0cTOJcjH00

13 Camino De Los Chavez, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Country charmer on 1.88 acres! This lovely home has two large bedrooms plus office and two full baths. Spacious living room and formal dining area. HUGE kitchen with space for family room and eat-in dining. New cabinets in the kitchen, baths and laundry room. New paint and flooring throughout. Property used to have a MH on the north end so utility lines available for auxillary building. Property all fenced with 6' chainlink. Existing concrete ditch; buyer to verify with MRGCD about irrigation.

For open house information, contact Clarissa Chavez-Rivera, Gerald Chavez Realty Inc at 505-865-4671

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1000818)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJSar_0cTOJcjH00

600 Campana Avenue, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 1 Bath | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,053 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute house with lots of charm. Located on a corner lot and has a nice sized yard. Detached garage has a workshop attached with plenty of space and a storage area. Seller does have a dishwasher and undercabinet mount microwave that can be included if the buyer wants it, but seller will not install. Both items work as far as the seller is aware. Chicken coop (currently used as a pigeon coop) can be left with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Sofia D Sullivan, Realty One of New Mexico at 505-883-9400

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-1002730)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ggTn4_0cTOJcjH00

32 Kendrick Road, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,352 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Partial Adobe farm house located in Los Chavez on 1.05 Acres. Rough sawn beams and planks in front living area & kitchen. Pitched metal roof. Saltillo tile through out, NO carpet. Multiple living areas w/flexible floor plan. New interior & some exterior paint. Some electrical upgrades. Most windows are dbl pane. Enjoy relaxing by the Pond in backyard w/ lily pads and gold fish. Mature landscaping. The land is sectioned off for horses or pets. Two storage sheds! Paved roads all the way to the property.

For open house information, contact Randell C Campbell, Campbell & Campbell Real Estat at 505-821-7666

Copyright © 2021 Southwest MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARNM-999190)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
Reuters

Astros and Braves ready to renew rivalry in World Series

Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Houston Astros, unfazed by a cheating scandal that led to their 2017 World Series championship, will return to baseball's biggest stage for the third time in five years this week and are slight favourites to beat the Atlanta Braves. The best-of-seven championship will renew a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Los Chavez, NM
City
Belen, NM
ABC News

'Friends' actor who played Gunther dies at 59 following cancer battle

Actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on "Friends," has lost his battle with prostate cancer. He died Saturday at the age of 59, "Friends" producer Kevin Bright announced on Twitter. "James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night. He was an incredible person who spent his final days...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Home#Farm House#Keller Williams Realty#Mrgcd#Gerald Chavez Realty Inc
Belen Times

Belen Times

Belen, NM
193
Followers
464
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy