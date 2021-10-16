Take a look at these homes on the Cleveland market now

(Cleveland, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

440 Laurel Oak Drive, Cornelia, 30531 3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Immaculately maintained 3/2.5 ranch home w/bsmnt in great location! This home HAS IT ALL & is a MUST SEE!! Living Room with gas FP and trey ceilings, open kitchen with tons of storage throughout home!! Large and spacious bedrooms-master has office area, large walk in closet, trey ceilings. Bathrooms have solid surface countertops and beadboard on walls. Basement provides more storage and has wonderful WORKSHOP with sound deadening features to ensure upstairs remains nice and quiet! Half bath is located in bsmnt close to workshop area. Roof & HVAC updated. At the end of the day relax on your screened-in porch or back deck overlooking the private backyard and rock garden below. The perfect space to unwind after a long day! Small creek borders left property line. NO HOA FEES! Great location to 4 lane! This one won't last long!!

For open house information, contact Kristy Bennett, The Norton Agency at 706-754-5700

226 Nottingham Lane, Murrayville, 30564 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Mobile Home | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Large cul-de-sac Lot, with Seasonal Views, and Small Creek as Property Line ... Come check out this Move-In Ready 3/2 conveniently located between Dahlonega, Gainesville, and Cleveland ... Don't miss this one !

For open house information, contact PHILIPPE GOOBY, North Realty Georgia at 706-864-9200

570 Ostrich Drive, Cleveland, 30528 5 Beds 5 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,033 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Stunning 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home situated on 11 acres on the highest point on Dean Mountain with year round views of Mt. Yonah. This incredible home features fresh interior paint, new hardwoods and carpet throughout + a full, finished basement complete with a theatre room. The kitchen on the main level has been recently upgraded with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and a new apron sink. The exterior of the home has fresh paint and a three car garage with an in-home gym. The property is complete with a pool and pool house + a barn for storage. Property is zoned as a seasonal rental. Already managed by a property management group - great form of secondary income!

For open house information, contact Mike Price, EXP Realty, LLC. at 888-959-9461

6964 Dee Lane, Murrayville, 30564 3 Beds 4 Baths | $649,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,090 Square Feet | Built in 2021

RARE FIND-NEW CONSTRUCTION ON LAKE LANIER W/DOCK. Welcome home to this custom-built beauty with designer finishes throughout. Finally live the LAKE LIFE you've been dreaming of in this 3BR/3 1/2Bath OPEN CONCECPT that showcases a soaring ceiling with wood beams, stone fireplace, NATURAL MAPLE CUSTOM cabinetry, leathered granite countertops, eat-in kitchen with LVP low maintenance flooring throughout. Surprising details like unique tile work, modern lighting and upstairs flex loft space are sure to delight!HUGE VAULTED PORCH with TONGUE AND GROOVE CEILING steals the show with SPECTACULAR LAKE VIEWS! Enjoy outdoor gatherings on the patio off the terrace level extending into the backyard around the firepit. There is even an outdoor shower to rinse off after swimming in the lake. Huge 2 car garage and extensive parking for guest in the driveway. Feels like a secluded retreat yet near GA-400 & North Georgia Premium Outlets for shopping & dining. Hurry donGÇÖt miss this gem! *OWNER/AGENT*

For open house information, contact Melanie Hall, Atlanta Communities at 770-240-2005