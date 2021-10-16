House hunt Morgan City: See what’s on the market now

(Morgan City, LA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Morgan City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1809 Dale Street, Morgan City, 70380 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Looking for Space? This Move In Ready Home features two living rooms, bonus room perfect for office, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered back patio, rear yard access, abundance of parking space and More! Don't wait, schedule your viewing today!

2608 Maple, Morgan City, 70380 4 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,465 Square Feet | Built in None

This lovely home was created with lots of love in 1974 and is ready to be filled with life, again! The 2465 +/- sq.ft. living area and a large 623 +/- sq.ft double garage with access to a decked attic, is located across from a baseball park! The open family-kitchen area makes it perfect for interaction with the family. A screened in back porch is welcoming for those spring and fall evenings! The separate laundry area with cabinets, sink and countertops creates a pleasurable area to keep up the daily duties of the laundry! Extra side parking and rear yard access is available. A cooled storage room with work bench is under roof. A front living room could be used as an office or playroom!

1622 Federal Ave., Morgan City, 70380 2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,014 Square Feet | Built in None

Why Pay Rent? This perfect little home is in need of some TLC with flooring but could be a great starter home. Some renovations have been done within the past few years that include windows, plumbing, electrical, kitchen updates. The cute home is a Two (2) bedroom, One (1) bath home located on a corner lot with parking pad and enclosed carport for workshop.

505 Canton Street, Berwick, 70342 4 Beds 3 Baths | $229,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,032 Square Feet | Built in 1946

NEW PRICE! Exceptionally Beautiful Unique Home! NEW REDUCED PRICE! MOTIVATED SELLER! "Move in Ready" Rare Find! Exceptionally Beautiful Unique Find in Berwick! "Like No Other" Much of the Original Charm still Adores this 1946 Beauty! Many updates have been completed within the past 2+/- years but the Nostalgia still remains. Located on a Corner Lot, this home has much to offer with the spacious living of 3,032 GLA (gross living area). The many great features include but not limited to the updated kitchen with butler pantry, stainless appliances, granite counter tops and original sink; microwave, refrigerator and washer/dryer remains, original wood flooring upstairs with waterproof vinyl plank flooring downstairs, family room, formal dining, 4 bedrooms with each having bathroom access, 3 full baths, new energy efficient windows throughout, original doorknobs remain, cedar closets in bedrooms, terracotta roof that is the original and has much life left, new central air/heat 2018+/- and So Much More!

