Top homes for sale in Nogales

(Nogales, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nogales than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1178 W Papago Place, Nogales, 85621 2 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Located in a quiet cul de sac, near the freeway

For open house information, contact Crispina Ornelas-Ibarrola, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-428-0444

360 N Adams Street, Nogales, 85621 2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Cute and cozy, little bungalow style home in downtown Nogales !! This house sits on a nice, large fenced in corner lot. Easy access to shopping, medical, restaurants and border...Has ''good bones'' ~~~....just needs a little TLC... Please show and sell !!!

For open house information, contact Nanci Pottinger, NOGINAN REAL ESTATE at 520-281-1277

410 W Walnut Street W, Nogales, 85621 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Motivated Sellers present all offers Home needs updating Older home located in established area close to schools shopping etc.the property has a very large all walled in area to park you cars in the back entrance to parking area is thru /West St.

For open house information, contact Aracely Stout, Acclaimed Realty Group LLC at 520-377-2992

1336 W Camino De La Paloma, Nogales, 85621 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Opportunity to own a Centrally Located Property in a Well Established Neighborhood!! 3 bed 2 baths with a Potential Guest House! A Must See!! Back Storage Room can be Converted Easily, as Hookups Already In Place. Entering the Foyer Room, Immediately a Spacious Dining Room Area and Separate Eat in Kitchen Space. Enclosed Block/Chain Link Fence with Enough Space for your Recreational Toys etc. One Convert Carport Space with Room to Park up to 6 Cars! Hurry This One Won't Last Long!

For open house information, contact Jose Lopez, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600