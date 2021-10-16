Top homes for sale in Nogales
(Nogales, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nogales than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Located in a quiet cul de sac, near the freeway
Cute and cozy, little bungalow style home in downtown Nogales !! This house sits on a nice, large fenced in corner lot. Easy access to shopping, medical, restaurants and border...Has ''good bones'' ~~~....just needs a little TLC... Please show and sell !!!
Motivated Sellers present all offers Home needs updating Older home located in established area close to schools shopping etc.the property has a very large all walled in area to park you cars in the back entrance to parking area is thru /West St.
Opportunity to own a Centrally Located Property in a Well Established Neighborhood!! 3 bed 2 baths with a Potential Guest House! A Must See!! Back Storage Room can be Converted Easily, as Hookups Already In Place. Entering the Foyer Room, Immediately a Spacious Dining Room Area and Separate Eat in Kitchen Space. Enclosed Block/Chain Link Fence with Enough Space for your Recreational Toys etc. One Convert Carport Space with Room to Park up to 6 Cars! Hurry This One Won't Last Long!
