CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nogales, AZ

Top homes for sale in Nogales

Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 8 days ago

(Nogales, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Nogales than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V17hA_0cTOJSqt00

1178 W Papago Place, Nogales, 85621

2 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,310 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Located in a quiet cul de sac, near the freeway

For open house information, contact Crispina Ornelas-Ibarrola, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-428-0444

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22117960)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y94qw_0cTOJSqt00

360 N Adams Street, Nogales, 85621

2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Cute and cozy, little bungalow style home in downtown Nogales !! This house sits on a nice, large fenced in corner lot. Easy access to shopping, medical, restaurants and border...Has ''good bones'' ~~~....just needs a little TLC... Please show and sell !!!

For open house information, contact Nanci Pottinger, NOGINAN REAL ESTATE at 520-281-1277

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22126373)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jo5VM_0cTOJSqt00

410 W Walnut Street W, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Motivated Sellers present all offers Home needs updating Older home located in established area close to schools shopping etc.the property has a very large all walled in area to park you cars in the back entrance to parking area is thru /West St.

For open house information, contact Aracely Stout, Acclaimed Realty Group LLC at 520-377-2992

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22117895)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rtfio_0cTOJSqt00

1336 W Camino De La Paloma, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Opportunity to own a Centrally Located Property in a Well Established Neighborhood!! 3 bed 2 baths with a Potential Guest House! A Must See!! Back Storage Room can be Converted Easily, as Hookups Already In Place. Entering the Foyer Room, Immediately a Spacious Dining Room Area and Separate Eat in Kitchen Space. Enclosed Block/Chain Link Fence with Enough Space for your Recreational Toys etc. One Convert Carport Space with Room to Park up to 6 Cars! Hurry This One Won't Last Long!

For open house information, contact Jose Lopez, HomeSmart at 602-230-7600

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22122666)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nogales, AZ
Nogales, AZ
Business
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Toys#Tierra Antigua Realty#Noginan Real Estate#Homesmart
Nogales Times

Nogales Times

Nogales, AZ
68
Followers
519
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy