CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Radford, VA

On the hunt for a home in Radford? These houses are on the market

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 8 days ago

(Radford, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Radford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KxXYJ_0cTOJNgU00

6262 Swiss Knob Drive, Dublin, 24084

2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Enjoy life's simple pleasures with this impressive residence with lake views, located minutes from Claytor Lake State Park and I-81. The floor plan includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen that flows through the dining room to the private patio. Experience sunrise and sunset while sitting in the comfort of your home but don't forget to experience fishing, skiing, tubing, kayaking, or just relaxing by the lake. Don't forget to make use of the community dock! Perfect as a holiday retreat home or investment property.

For open house information, contact Amy Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412912)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2vh9_0cTOJNgU00

222 Walton Road, Radford, 24141

3 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Tucked away in in the Walton area of Montgomery County we located this Farmhouse looking for a new owner. Tons of memories were made in this home for the previous owner. Extra large rooms with 3 beds, 2 and half baths. Large laundry area in the basement. Over 4 acres to make your own. This home has beautiful wood working and hardwood flooring. This home has been well kept and loved and it shows. Super convenient to shopping, Virginia Tech and Radford University.

For open house information, contact Scott Bunn, RE/MAX 8 The Scott Bunn Division at 540-818-5383

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413193)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Yfyy_0cTOJNgU00

180 Morning Star Ln, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This gorgeous split foyer home, located in the Town of Christiansburg, is situated on almost a half acre lot and offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Located in the highly popular Windmill Hills subdivision, this home has a one car garage, large outbuilding, newer laminate floor covering, a new roof in Sept 2020, beautiful stone walk-way, and a large deck which can also be accessed from the sliding doors in the master bedroom. Located just minutes from everything the wonderful Town of Christiansburg has to offer including the Farmhouse restaurant, Christiansburg Rec Center and so much more. Don't miss your chance to privately tour this home before it's gone. Call now!!

For open house information, contact Michael Tozzolo, RE/MAX Landmark Real Estate at 276-620-6647

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Virginia Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWVARVA-79954)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZyCnM_0cTOJNgU00

2106 Third Street, Radford, 24141

4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Nice home on corner lot with level back yard. Eat in kitchen, large laundry/mud room and master suite on main level. Restored in 2007 with updated electrical and plumbing. A pantry, cabinets in laundry room and large closets in all bedrooms offer plenty of storage in this home. Recent updates include TREX decking on back and side porches, new HVAC in 2018 and installed reverse osmosis water tank at kitchen sink. Enjoy the back yard with apple and peach trees and raised garden beds.

For open house information, contact Lauren Hurt, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413214)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
Blacksburg, VA
Business
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Radford, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Open House#Wood Working#Radford University#The Scott Bunn Division
Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
124
Followers
503
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy