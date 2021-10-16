On the hunt for a home in Radford? These houses are on the market

(Radford, VA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Radford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

6262 Swiss Knob Drive, Dublin, 24084 2 Beds 1 Bath | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 784 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Enjoy life's simple pleasures with this impressive residence with lake views, located minutes from Claytor Lake State Park and I-81. The floor plan includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen that flows through the dining room to the private patio. Experience sunrise and sunset while sitting in the comfort of your home but don't forget to experience fishing, skiing, tubing, kayaking, or just relaxing by the lake. Don't forget to make use of the community dock! Perfect as a holiday retreat home or investment property.

222 Walton Road, Radford, 24141 3 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,878 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Tucked away in in the Walton area of Montgomery County we located this Farmhouse looking for a new owner. Tons of memories were made in this home for the previous owner. Extra large rooms with 3 beds, 2 and half baths. Large laundry area in the basement. Over 4 acres to make your own. This home has beautiful wood working and hardwood flooring. This home has been well kept and loved and it shows. Super convenient to shopping, Virginia Tech and Radford University.

180 Morning Star Ln, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,675 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This gorgeous split foyer home, located in the Town of Christiansburg, is situated on almost a half acre lot and offers 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Located in the highly popular Windmill Hills subdivision, this home has a one car garage, large outbuilding, newer laminate floor covering, a new roof in Sept 2020, beautiful stone walk-way, and a large deck which can also be accessed from the sliding doors in the master bedroom. Located just minutes from everything the wonderful Town of Christiansburg has to offer including the Farmhouse restaurant, Christiansburg Rec Center and so much more. Don't miss your chance to privately tour this home before it's gone. Call now!!

2106 Third Street, Radford, 24141 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Nice home on corner lot with level back yard. Eat in kitchen, large laundry/mud room and master suite on main level. Restored in 2007 with updated electrical and plumbing. A pantry, cabinets in laundry room and large closets in all bedrooms offer plenty of storage in this home. Recent updates include TREX decking on back and side porches, new HVAC in 2018 and installed reverse osmosis water tank at kitchen sink. Enjoy the back yard with apple and peach trees and raised garden beds.

