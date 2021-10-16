Take a look at these homes for sale in Sikeston

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 8 days ago

(Sikeston, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sikeston. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dWho4_0cTOJMnl00

206 East Beech St, Morehouse, 63868

3 Beds 1 Bath | $54,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Trying to find a house and shop with lots of yard, then this is it. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house is now for sale. The bonus is that the 22 x 28 shop sits on its own 100 x 40 lot. Seller is offering the house and lot with the shop as a package deal. The house has some hardwood floors and is ready for a young couple or someone trying to downsize. Property is close to highway 60 and a Dollar General store.

For open house information, contact Gary Silverthorn, Silverthorn Realty LLC at 573-475-7044

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11GybV_0cTOJMnl00

28606 County Road 518, Bell City, 63735

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Attention Horse Lovers !!
Ever dreamed of owning a ( HORSE HOTEL ) ?? You're in luck ! This unique property is set up with just that in mind . This property has so much to offer , the home is a 2006 manufactured home that has three bedrooms two baths with the large , over sized master having its own private bath and huge walk-in closet . Open concept kitchen and dining room with cathedral ceilings and crown molding through out. The Horse Hotel is a 38x170' metal building with 14 horse stalls , indoor/outdoor riding arena , wash bay and has electric and water ran to it . Whether it be for yourself or a income investment, everything you will need to start is already there . this property sits on over three (mostly fenced) acres . This is truly a one of a kind, must see property

For open house information, contact Tony McDonald, McDonald Realty at 573-475-8785

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ddq9A_0cTOJMnl00

903 Bucklin Cir, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Move in ready beautiful all brick home in a desirable neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and master bed room. This home features a gas fireplace in a large family room with built in book shelves and fenced in backyard. Plenty of room with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approximately 2,300 square ft. You are sure to love the two newly remodeled bathrooms. Brand new durable epoxy garage floor easy to clean with a new fully retractable screen garage door. Allowing fresh air to circulate but keeping the bugs out! Even the garage is air conditioned and heated! Plus a cozy screened in patio area!

For open house information, contact Christy Lawrence, C. Lawrence Realty LLC at 573-481-4447

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BVasb_0cTOJMnl00

302 Dacus, Sikeston, 63801

3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Grab your tooth brush and come on.. This home is clean, remolded, taken care of, and loved.. New appliances, roof, water heater, gas stove, flooring, outside deck and more done in 2016.. New Window with warranty done in 2018.. Septic has been inspected and good until 2024.. Storms, no need to worry this house has a whole house generator with a full propane tank filled in 2020.. Need more room, 3 shops (2) with electric come with this property.. Need even more room, this property is a full acre.. call today for a private tour..

For open house information, contact Dennis Ziegenhorn, Z & Z Realty at 573-471-3112

Sikeston Updates

Sikeston Updates

