Top homes for sale in Deming

(Deming, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Deming. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5355 Se Franklin Road, Deming, 88030 2 Beds 0 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1980

ATTN HORSE LOVERS!! This Beautiful Ranch Style Home sitting on a clean 1 Acre Lot 2BD+Plus Spacious Office! A Must See! Sellers have done many upgrades New Septic, New Elastomeric Roof Coating, New Master Cool unit, New furnace, 2yr old well pump, New windows in front of home. New Tile in all the common areas in the home, interior and exterior freshly painted, New fixtures throughout, the guest bathroom was redone an Auto drip system was installed. Interior Accent Adobe-like brick walls gives this charming Home a Genuine Country feel! It also features an original sound system, lots of natural light, Spacious walk-in Pantry and lots of storage! The huge attached sunroom and Covered Patio is perfect for gatherings and Entertaining, plenty of room for a Pool! The sun room has sliding doors that open up to a great sized covered steel frame covered Patio. This Home offers an oversized 2 car detached garage, workshop area & 2 rooms for extra storage! No refrigerator other appliances convey but not warranted

14500 Sw Lucca Rd, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. Located southwest of Deming approximately 14+- miles from town. Manufactured double wide that is classed as real property. Built in1986, this home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1568 sq ft and has been painted inside and out, lots of new in this property from the metal roof, to new appliances, new flooring, new water heater, furnace, light fixtures. Huge living room with a wood fireplace. New septic system. 2 lots in Copa de Oro, making 20 acres total for a nice horse property. Detached 1 car garage plus storage unit.

13765 Emory, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,199 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Night Sky Delight! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home with split floor plan and a family room addition with a unique wet bar! Master bedroom has large walkin closet plus a bonus room which could be office/nursery/workout space/hobby room. Situated on 5 acres where animals are allowed, vistas abound and viewing of the night skies is limitless! Just 30 minutes from Deming or Silver City, this country home has plenty of serenity for a quieter lifestyle.

1417 Roswell Street, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Charming 3BR/2BA home with tons of updates, and located across the street from the new Western NM Deming Campus! The kitchen boasts tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and casual dining area. The spacious Primary suite features an ensuite bath with double sinks and a huge walk-in closet. The backyard is a truly special place where you can unwind after a long day beneath the covered patio with relaxing sounds of the bubbling koi pond. Additional backyard features include: a storage shed, and RV parking with rear alley access. This lovely property is a rare find, call today to schedule your showing!

