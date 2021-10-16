CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deming, NM

Top homes for sale in Deming

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 8 days ago

(Deming, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Deming. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efsyA_0cTOJLv200

5355 Se Franklin Road, Deming, 88030

2 Beds 0 Bath | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1980

ATTN HORSE LOVERS!! This Beautiful Ranch Style Home sitting on a clean 1 Acre Lot 2BD+Plus Spacious Office! A Must See! Sellers have done many upgrades New Septic, New Elastomeric Roof Coating, New Master Cool unit, New furnace, 2yr old well pump, New windows in front of home. New Tile in all the common areas in the home, interior and exterior freshly painted, New fixtures throughout, the guest bathroom was redone an Auto drip system was installed. Interior Accent Adobe-like brick walls gives this charming Home a Genuine Country feel! It also features an original sound system, lots of natural light, Spacious walk-in Pantry and lots of storage! The huge attached sunroom and Covered Patio is perfect for gatherings and Entertaining, plenty of room for a Pool! The sun room has sliding doors that open up to a great sized covered steel frame covered Patio. This Home offers an oversized 2 car detached garage, workshop area & 2 rooms for extra storage! No refrigerator other appliances convey but not warranted

For open house information, contact Kimberly James, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2101856)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kHuLV_0cTOJLv200

14500 Sw Lucca Rd, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,910 Square Feet | Built in 1986

This is a Fannie Mae HomePath property. Located southwest of Deming approximately 14+- miles from town. Manufactured double wide that is classed as real property. Built in1986, this home has 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 1568 sq ft and has been painted inside and out, lots of new in this property from the metal roof, to new appliances, new flooring, new water heater, furnace, light fixtures. Huge living room with a wood fireplace. New septic system. 2 lots in Copa de Oro, making 20 acres total for a nice horse property. Detached 1 car garage plus storage unit.

For open house information, contact MERLINE HENSLEY, DEMING REALTY CO. at 575-546-8818

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-D1901VZ)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sg8AM_0cTOJLv200

13765 Emory, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,199 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Night Sky Delight! This 3 bedroom/2 bath home with split floor plan and a family room addition with a unique wet bar! Master bedroom has large walkin closet plus a bonus room which could be office/nursery/workout space/hobby room. Situated on 5 acres where animals are allowed, vistas abound and viewing of the night skies is limitless! Just 30 minutes from Deming or Silver City, this country home has plenty of serenity for a quieter lifestyle.

For open house information, contact Debbie Rogers, Silver Advantage Real Estate at 575-538-3847

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38330)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBlFU_0cTOJLv200

1417 Roswell Street, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,109 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Charming 3BR/2BA home with tons of updates, and located across the street from the new Western NM Deming Campus! The kitchen boasts tile floors, stainless steel appliances, and casual dining area. The spacious Primary suite features an ensuite bath with double sinks and a huge walk-in closet. The backyard is a truly special place where you can unwind after a long day beneath the covered patio with relaxing sounds of the bubbling koi pond. Additional backyard features include: a storage shed, and RV parking with rear alley access. This lovely property is a rare find, call today to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Kent B Davies, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102961)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver City, NM
City
Deming, NM
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Long Day#New Master Cool#Interior#Home A Genuine Country#Pool#Exit Realty Horizons#Fannie Mae#Homepath
Deming Journal

Deming Journal

Deming, NM
96
Followers
407
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deming Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy