Take a look at these homes on the Buffalo market now

(Buffalo, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Buffalo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8767 Garvey Court, Monticello, 55362 6 Beds 4 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,526 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Custom built raised ranch with over-sized quality upgrades through out. House is designed for a large family the “ranch” construction keeps noise to a minimum, offers a sprawling floor plan with elevated ceilings and no egress windows as the lower level is a walkout. 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 laundry's, 2 offices, 3 car garage, and RV parking. Spacious foyer main entrance, with mudroom and half bath. Main floor has 3 bedrooms including the vaulted ceiling master bedroom with walk-in closet, private full bathroom with separate jacuzzi tub and shower, open kitchen with dining room and living room. Lower level has 3 bedrooms, office/den, a workout room and a walk-out family room with gas fireplace. Laundry room on both levels! All bedrooms are huge. Home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac on a large fully fenced in yard with a gorgeous deck and patio. Just a short drive to ample shopping, restaurants, schools, parks, coffee and more. Don't miss out on this one of a kind gem!

6858 Ames Avenue Nw, Buffalo, 55313 5 Beds 1 Bath | $549,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in 1906

NEARLY 12 ACRES on Black Lake. Rolling topography, heavy woods, open field. Ride ATV's, hunt, walk the trails, explore nature, fish and ice fish on 97 acre BLACK LAKE and have the privacy you can want! This property is fabulous. Older farmhouse ready for new owners to make it their own. Make your HGTV dreams come true here and remodel this home to your liking! Large rooms, nice fireplace in living room. Generously sized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space for storage. Shingles and siding done within last 10 years. 30x40 pole shed with electric & water, 40x60 pole shed with electricity. Smaller extra garage, 3 sided machine shed. Just a great property in the country.

1030 Hidden Hills Drive, Delano, 55328 4 Beds 3 Baths | $669,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,190 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Beautifully updated rambler in highly desirable Hidden Hills in Delano schools with over an acre! Farm-house charm throughout. If you don't fall in love with the house, you may just fall in love with the in ground pool surrounded by beautiful perennial gardens and built in firepit. This is the perfect home for entertaining and has hosted many wonderful indoor and outdoor parties. Just up the hill from the Delano 4th of July festivities. Watch the fireworks from right in front of the house! New in 2021:HVAC, roof and pool heater. Heated and insulated garage. Inground-sprinkler system. Owner is licensed real estate agent.

513 W 3Rd Street, Monticello, 55362 4 Beds 2 Baths | $257,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,847 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Home sweet home in the heart of Monticello. Come see this well-kept updated rambler home with all amenities on one level. Quiet neighborhood, walking distance to downtown shops, restaurants, parks, community center and schools. This home has so much to offer, updated kitchen w/ new appliances in 2020, great lighting w/ large southern facing windows, hardwood & tile floors, modern updates throughout! 2 main level bedrooms and remodeled bathroom. Basement offers a large family room with new carpet, 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bath and great storage space. New washer & dryer on main level. Large fenced-in backyard with shed, sizable deck and patio area for entertaining, fire pit for evening bonfires and tons of space to roam. Large mature trees provide great privacy in the front and back yard which come in handy as this house sits on the Riverfest Parade route each July. Monticello schools, easy access to the freeway, it will be easy to call this one home. Schedule a tour today!

