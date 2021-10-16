Take a look at these homes on the market in Pikeville

(Pikeville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pikeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

334 Fife Fork Road, Pikeville, 41501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 2000

PRIVACY! Are you looking for a home, rental property, mountain get away this could be for you. 2 bedroom, 1.75 bath single wide w/deck and tiny house situated on 2.58 acres inside Pikeville city limits , just minutes from UPike, PMC downtown Pikeville, shopping, etc.

For open house information, contact Brenda Gooslin, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700

133 E Cedar Dr, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 4 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,148 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Your home is waiting for you, with a large/large lot that has several mature trees. There is plenty room for your new pool, just off the large covered patio. The property goes down at the rear to the pond waters, with plenty room for recreation or gardening.

For open house information, contact J.B. Gilliam, Gilliam Realty & Appraisal at 606-432-9144

69 Webster Way, Pikeville, 41501 5 Beds 3 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,650 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Lovely brick home, located in Coal Run with approx. 6+/- acres!! Formal living room, family room with fireplace, formal dining room with fireplace, study, 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 3 car attached carport, 1 car garage, mother-in-law suite, 11 ft. deep in-ground pool with pool bath, workshop, elegant parquet flooring, covered screened in back porch, side covered entertaining area, large yard with many possibilities!! Downstairs gas furnace updated 9/09, upstairs 9/08 per seller. Call today!!

For open house information, contact Shirley Blackburn, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700

3647 Route 194 West, Pikeville, 41501 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 1978

The perfect property to live in a country setting with a nearby tenant to help pay the mortgage! This property is estimated by the seller to be around 2 acres, flat acreage. The property includes the main house (doublewide home) with attached garage and detached carport plus a 1200 square foot ranch rental home. Both homes for a great price! *** There is an access easement along the of the property close to the river. ***There is an inground pool on the property that IS NOT functional. Buyer responsible for all repairs, replacement, etc.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333