House hunt Elko: See what’s on the market now

8651 Cayuse Drive, Elko, 89801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Recently remodeled 1780 sq ft home on over 2 acres in quiet area. Laminated floors through out back porch has vinyl, fresh paint inside and out. New trex deck. Close to town, plenty of room on 2.27 acres. Walkin closets. Master bath has garden tub and separate shower with double sinks Listing agent is an owner

2746 Starley Circle, Elko, 89801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $490,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome to the Merwin Home 5! This 2,025-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a 815-SF 3-car garage. Enter through an 8ft front door and admire the 9ft ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring you'll see throughout the main areas of the home. Vaulted open concept kitchen, dining and living room spaces are complimented by a sliding glass door that opens up to a covered patio. Chefs kitchen offers oversized granite topped island, gourmet double door refrigerator/freezer, convenient pot filler, stainless steel vented hood over an electric stove, deep single basin kitchen sink, Moen motion sense kitchen faucet and a walk-in pantry including multiple electrical outlets to tuck your countertop appliances away. Feel the upgraded carpet in the master bedroom. Master ensuite with double vanities, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowl, soaker tub with tile surround, a rain fall shower head over the walk-in ceramic tile surrounded shower and Euro glass door. Home is permitted. Home can be a two car garage option for $480,500.00. *Photos for illustration purposes only ALL SELECTIONS CAN BE PICKED BY BUYER*

1814 Deerfield Way, Elko, 89801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $411,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,990 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Carson Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

3109 Newcastle Drive, Elko, 89801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $458,554 | Single Family Residence | 2,029 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Welcome to the Merwin Home 5! This 2,029-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a 523SF 2-car garage. Enter through an 8ft front door and admire the 9ft ceilings and luxury vinyl plank flooring you'll see throughout the main areas of the home. Vaulted open concept kitchen, dining and living room spaces are complimented by a sliding glass door that opens up to a covered patio. Chefs kitchen offers oversized granite topped island, gourmet double door refrigerator/freezer, convenient pot filler, stainless steel vented hood over an electric stove, deep single basin kitchen sink, Moen motion sense kitchen faucet and a walk-in pantry including multiple electrical outlets to tuck your countertop appliances away. Feel the upgraded carpet in the master bedroom. Master ensuite with double vanities, rectangular sinks, elongated toilet bowl, soaker tub with tile surround, a rain fall shower head over the walk-in ceramic tile surrounded shower and Euro glass door. Home is permitted. *Photos for illustration purposes only ALL SELECTIONS CAN BE PICKED BY BUYER*

