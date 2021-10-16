Check out these East Liverpool homes on the market

(East Liverpool, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in East Liverpool than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

43760 18Th Street Hts, Wellsville, 43968 5 Beds 2 Baths | $44,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,596 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Looking for the perfect piece of land to build your dream home? Look no further, this beautiful property is already equipped with a well and septic system and awaiting a home to complete it. Bring your plans and make your dreams come true.

For open house information, contact Kelly L Warren, Kelly Warren and Associates RE Solutions at 330-717-2689

553 North Sumner St, East Palestine, 44413 4 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Nice home in a quiet neighborhood. The first floor was opened up to create a great room in 2018. Kitchen was also completely renovated in 2018. The second story with vaulted ceilings was added to home in 2003. Upstairs features a spacious main suite with a custom walk-in closet. A unique feature you may never find elsewhere are the two lofts in the upstairs bedrooms. They are connected with a crawl thru which can be closed off with the pocket door. The sellers' kids loved these. Large enough for a mattress for sleeping or just for a fun play area. Private back yard.

For open house information, contact Deborah M Morris, Hardcastle Realty, LLC at 330-426-6600

17440 Fife Coal Rd, Wellsville, 43968 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Spacious 4-Bedroom Remodeled Country Home with Inground Pool, Extended Patio attached to full length Sunroom all having privacy of Woods - Secluded. Enjoy the Quiet Way in the Woods anywhere on the property with plenty of parking for family and guests. Make it your Own with the Outbuildings on the Property of your Desires. Freshly Remodeled throughout from New Roof-2020 to Pool (liner,pump,cover), All Rooms Painted and new flooring in every room, Hardware, Ceiling Fans, Undermount Sinks to Granite Countertops. The New Flooring is Hickory Wood Floors, Carpeting, Ceramic Tile and Vinyl materials all newly completed. Full Basement ready to be Finished with High ceilings and newer Washer/Dryer. Beautiful to Enjoy Nature in your own Back, Front, Side Yard!!!!

For open house information, contact Joyce A Kissinger, Real Living Volpini Realty Group at 330-757-1300

1971 Michigan Ave, East Liverpool, 43920 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Are you looking for a move-in ready home for your family? Then look no further! The inviting front porch with vinyl railing welcomes you to the front door. This affordable two story brick/vinyl sided home has so many nice features that you'll enjoy. The majority of the home has been freshly painted in neutral color decor. The main floor has a large living room with a picture window that allows lots of natural light. The dining room flows to a large eat-in kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator and lots of Kraftmaid cabinetry and counter top space! There's brand new laminate flooring in the kitchen. Step out from the dining room into the screened in back porch overlooking a nice, flat backyard featuring a chain link fence surrounding the property. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The partially finished basement adds additional square footage to your living space. This area encompasses a rec room, a possible 4th bedroom and 2nd full bath combined, and a laundry room. Lots of storage. The 1-1/2 car detached garage with door opener gives space for your toys. The covered patio off of the garage offers additional space to sit and relax. Close proximity to shopping and major highways. Call for your private tour today! Immediate possession!

For open house information, contact Sharon D Tarnovich, CENTURY 21 Lakeside Realty at 330-932-0860