Take a look at these homes on the market in Crescent City

(Crescent City, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crescent City. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

145 Maple Tree, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Live in style! Beautiful custom built Craftsman home in a family friendly location; "Maple Tree Sub-division". Just like new, this turn key home features all the amenities. Kitchen with granite counter tops, laminate flooring in kitchen and dining areas, large vaulted living room with access to covered patio & fenced back yard. Tile floors and vanities in both bathrooms. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Two car garage has built in storage/cabs. Just short distance to beach, schools and downtown C C.

For open house information, contact DONNA ZORN, MING TREE REAL ESTATE at 707-464-9741

680 Lynch, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $307,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful large open concept manufactured home with tons of privacy. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a new roof, new laminate flooring throughout, new appliances...Home is located at the end of a sleepy country road, no through traffic. In addition to this large lot, there is a second 1 acre lot that conveys with the sale - making this an investment for the future - sell separately, add a dwelling for rental/personal use? Easy to view!

For open house information, contact Patty Adams, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

1950 Northcrest Drive #73, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Mobile Home | 1,782 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Spacious open floor plan home in a family-friendly park. Living room, family room and dining room surround the kitchen with ample counter space, pantry, coffee bar and storage. Center island. Built in desk. Large master suite with double vanity, walk-in shower and walk-in closet. Sunroom. Storage shed. End of the road location close to town. Roof is a year old. Check it out! Call today for your appointment.

For open house information, contact ANA POTTER, Potter Real Estate Group, Inc at 707-460-6800

608 8Th, Crescent City, 95531 2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Nice starter home close to schools, parks, town and beaches. This 2 bed/1 bath home is move-in ready. Relax in your spacious living room or in one of the large bedrooms in the evenings. The kitchen is ready to go. Nice built-in hall linen closet and drawers. Walk or ride your bike to shopping. Backyard is fenced for pets and small children. Enjoy your sunroom on stormy days when you want to cook outdoors. and has a bonus/sun room that could be finished into another bed and/or bathroom. What a sweet spot!

For open house information, contact JIM PETERS, James R. Peters, Jr. at 707-460-6111