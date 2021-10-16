Take a look at these homes for sale in Brookhaven

(Brookhaven, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brookhaven than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

127 East Highland, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1975

You will be surprised by this hidden gem tucked quietly and unexpectedly away, just off East Monticello Street in the horseshoe of Highland Drive. Once the original Easthaven Baptist Church Parsonage, this brick ranch consists of 2,200 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and boasts hardwood floors and two gathering spaces, one with a fireplace of gas burning logs. The kitchen is a nice size and the laundry room is spacious. The concrete patio out back expands the length of the house and can entertain the masses with the 6 wooded acres serving as your privacy barricade. Also on this property is a 20 x 40 concrete floored workshop that has a 15 x 40 concrete floored shed off the back...the opportunities of use are boundless. This is truly a unique property that just might be exactly what you're looking for. Please call for your personally guided tour.

For open house information, contact Stephany Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

402 Annabrook St., Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,921 Square Feet | Built in 2013

AMAZING BUY ON ANNABROOK! This 3BD/2BA boasts over 1,900 sq. ft of living area and is in pristine condition! There is so much to love about this home! From the open floor plan to the gas log fireplace with beautiful mantle and surround, to the charming columns separating the dining area and the living area. And it doesn't end there! This kitchen is something to envy with granite counter tops, stainless appliances, and lots of cabinets with roll outs. The master with en-suite is very spacious and has everything you could want.. double vanity, soaker tub, shower, and a large walk-in closet with built-ins. A sunporch leads to a covered patio to a quaint back yard with privacy fence and also includes a small shed for storage. Low-maintenance brick & vinyl exterior & two car garage with opener. Be sure to check out this beauty!

For open house information, contact Deanea Causey, McMillan Land & Realty Inc at 601-657-5858

1550 Ne Clark Travis Ln, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1960

fixer-Upper 3bedrm 2 bath farm house on 5 acres with small pond. In a non flood zone X. Price to sell!

For open house information, contact Judith B Johnson, Keller Williams at 228-275-7500

506 S. Church, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 4 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,692 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Historic home in the heart of Olde Towne featuring grand entry hall, formal living & dining rooms, den w/office space, sitting room, 3br/3.5b, fully updated kitchen w/eating area & gas fireplace, 14' ceilings & beautiful crown & floor moulding. Natural light abounds throughout with multiple windows in each room, glass doors, and floor to ceiling windows in formal living room. Great indoor entertaining space overflows onto the front, side, and back porches as well as the beautifully landscaped and private courtyard. An additional 100'x100' may be purchased separately. Seller will keep three chandeliers, and will give buyer a $5,000 allowance at closing to purchase new light fixtures.

For open house information, contact Elaine Brewer, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305