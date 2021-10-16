On the hunt for a home in Alexandria? These houses are on the market

(Alexandria, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexandria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

8600 S Union Lake Drive Se, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,602 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Ok, so this spot is a well-kept secret that's been just revealed. The street has been paved and is ready for your enjoyment. Come check out this home that sits on 1/2 acre on Union Lake. You will love this home that has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, open spacious floor plan with an additional bonus room leading out to a deck with beautiful lake views. The main floor features 2 of the bedrooms plus the laundry. The lower level is fully finished with the other 2 bedrooms, office space that can be used as an exercise room, or a nursery off of a master that you can create or a playroom. There is a 2nd kitchen space that connects to the attached 2 stall garage that could be used as a rental or for a college student. This home has a lot of square footage that has been well cared for. You will love the location of this home with easy access to town. And you can ask anybody about the fishing! It has a wonderful reputation for some fantastic game. Check it out today!

2724 Queens Road Se, Alexandria, 56308 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great corner lot with fenced in backyard, one level living close to town, and open floor plan. Updates include new light fixtures, faucets and fresh paint! New dishwasher and new water softener this year. Build equity instead of paying rent!

30980 150Th Street, Lowry, 56349 4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,122 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Are you looking for a farm yard that you can put your own touches on? Here it is! This 4 BR/2 Bathroom home with attached 3+ stall heated garage is made for privacy on 5.78 acres! A great country setting with loads of potential. There are two large buildings on the property that were used to house mink, one of them approx 220 ft long and the other 296 ft long. Additional out buildings for storage or toys. Bring your ideas for decorating or remodeling! This property is being sold "As Is".

3900 Latoka View Lane Sw, Alexandria, 56308 4 Beds 4 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,863 Square Feet | Built in 1997

From the moment you pull into the driveway, you will find yourself in love with this home. The front porch is perfect for summer days rocking on your rocking chairs. The backyard patio gives you a built-in BBQ entertaining spot that all of your friends and family will want to come to. Come inside the home and see the smartly laid out and adorably designed spaces that will have you saying...yes, this is home. All new kitchen appliances 2021 Water heater & washing machine new in 2019 Dryer new 2020 Reverse Osmosis System

