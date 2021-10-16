Check out these homes on the Hillsboro market now

(Hillsboro, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

144 Springlake Avenue, Hillsboro, 45133 2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 730 Square Feet | Built in 1920

A vinyl sided two bedroom home with three 50'X120' lots fronting on Springlake and Terrace Avenues. The home has central gas, heat & air conditioning, city water and sewer. Wood deck, concrete patio & metal canopy. Also has an 18'X24' garage with overhead door. Plus an 11'X15' picnic shelter.

216 West Street, Hillsboro, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $28,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in None

2 Story Home close to downtown area- True fixer upper with a lot of potential. Agent owned.

6346 Fair Ridge Road, Concord Twp, 45133 5 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Plenty of room to grow in this spacious 1,992 SqFt, well maintained, country home. Living room AND family room. Beautiful landscaping and a swimming pool! You must see this in person to appreciate all it has to offer.

3520 Hizer Road, Brushcreek Twp, 45133 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful, brick ranch home on 3.6 acres in a great location in the country. Stunning views from the rear, covered patio. This 3 bedroom home has a new metal roof, new furnace, updated kitchen cabinets, full basement. Attached two car garage and detached 32x24 garage with concrete floors and electric. Well maintained home with lots to offer. Country living at it's finest.

