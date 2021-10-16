CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OH

Check out these homes on the Hillsboro market now

Hillsboro Updates
Hillsboro Updates
 8 days ago

(Hillsboro, OH) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Igi9_0cTOJ2EU00

144 Springlake Avenue, Hillsboro, 45133

2 Beds 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 730 Square Feet | Built in 1920

A vinyl sided two bedroom home with three 50'X120' lots fronting on Springlake and Terrace Avenues. The home has central gas, heat & air conditioning, city water and sewer. Wood deck, concrete patio & metal canopy. Also has an 18'X24' garage with overhead door. Plus an 11'X15' picnic shelter.

For open house information, contact Lowell Chambers, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1717856)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UraTh_0cTOJ2EU00

216 West Street, Hillsboro, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $28,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in None

2 Story Home close to downtown area- True fixer upper with a lot of potential. Agent owned.

For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1712885)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1thdBJ_0cTOJ2EU00

6346 Fair Ridge Road, Concord Twp, 45133

5 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Plenty of room to grow in this spacious 1,992 SqFt, well maintained, country home. Living room AND family room. Beautiful landscaping and a swimming pool! You must see this in person to appreciate all it has to offer.

For open house information, contact Tracy Hancock, Classic Real Estate Co at 937-393-3416

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1703529)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YbRLC_0cTOJ2EU00

3520 Hizer Road, Brushcreek Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,780 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Beautiful, brick ranch home on 3.6 acres in a great location in the country. Stunning views from the rear, covered patio. This 3 bedroom home has a new metal roof, new furnace, updated kitchen cabinets, full basement. Attached two car garage and detached 32x24 garage with concrete floors and electric. Well maintained home with lots to offer. Country living at it's finest.

For open house information, contact Tyler Wilson, Wilson Realtors at 937-515-1424

Copyright © 2021 MLS of Greater Cincinnati, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CINCYMLS-1714641)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
Hillsboro, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#X120#Chambers Fite Realty#Classic Real Estate Co
Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro Updates

Hillsboro, OH
195
Followers
522
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy