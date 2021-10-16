Take a look at these homes on the Hillsborough market now

(Hillsborough, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsborough will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

318 Mccauley Street, Chapel Hill, 27516 2 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Condominium | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Incredible walkable location! Just a few blocks away from downtown Chapel Hill, UNC campus and hospital. Lots of nice upgrades and features including: A renovated kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space * New interior paint and water heater * Recessed lighting and a large wood burning fireplace * Crown moulding * French doors that lead out to a private brick courtyard * All appliances convey * 2 dedicated off street parking spots. Don't miss the 3D tour!

105 Twisted Oak Place, Durham, 27705 2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Townhouse | 1,283 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Low maintenance living w/exterior & grounds taken care of by the association. End unit townhome boasts 2 assigned parking spaces. Living room w/wood burning FP. Pantry & office space in the updated kitchen. Renovated bathrooms & loads of storage in closets, attic & STG shed. Entertaining deck overlooks private wooded views. Easy commutes to Duke, UNC or RTP! Close to comm. pool, tennis & clubhouse. Minutes to Shopping, Dining & Sandy Creek Park w/nature trails. Listed by Erica Anderson 919-610-5126.

4749 Shanklins Dead End Road, Efland, 27243 3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Are you looking for 10 acres w/ Unique Open Design By Beth Williams of Chandler Design Build? The 8 ft Glass Front Door welcomes you to the Cooks Kitchen with Brazilian Barracuda Blue Granite Island with natural Garnet Gemstones-very rare; Wolf 30" Stainless Gas Stove, Maple Butcher Block Countertops surrounding Stove; Ref, Micro, Dishwasher replaced 2 yrs ago; 3" natural white oak hardwood floors; Mission Welded Stell Woodstove in LR; New Paint & Carpet in Bedrooms 2017;Roof 2019 25 yr Arch Shingles; HVAC 2019; New Rinnai Tankless 2021; Crawlspace Encapsulation 2018; House is wired for portable generator(Ref, well pump & select outlets); 2Car Detached Garage, She Shed with Organic garden fully fenced, raised beds, Grape Arbor, Fruit Trees; Amish Built Storage Bldg 12x24; The 10 acres tract of land with access to pedestrian/equestrain/mountain bike trails that surround Silver Leaf Subdivision with permission to use trails in Cotton Run Subd. See attached 4 page list of special features

746 Heartpine Drive, Mebane, 27302 4 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,936 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Drayton Floorplan with breakfast extension, Master Sitting Extension, Guest Suite on main floor, hardwood stairs with open railings and a Deluxe Master Bath. Includes a SmartHub, Video Doorbell, ZWave door lock & light switch. Completion Time Summer 2022 $2000 towards closing costs with use of a preferred lender and attorney.

