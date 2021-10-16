CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Take a look at these homes on the Hillsborough market now

Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 8 days ago

(Hillsborough, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hillsborough will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lGzsa_0cTOIzox00

318 Mccauley Street, Chapel Hill, 27516

2 Beds 3 Baths | $474,900 | Condominium | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Incredible walkable location! Just a few blocks away from downtown Chapel Hill, UNC campus and hospital. Lots of nice upgrades and features including: A renovated kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space * New interior paint and water heater * Recessed lighting and a large wood burning fireplace * Crown moulding * French doors that lead out to a private brick courtyard * All appliances convey * 2 dedicated off street parking spots. Don't miss the 3D tour!

For open house information, contact Ryan Cassidy, Mallard Realty Group at 919-696-4254

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2398689)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G59hf_0cTOIzox00

105 Twisted Oak Place, Durham, 27705

2 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Townhouse | 1,283 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Low maintenance living w/exterior & grounds taken care of by the association. End unit townhome boasts 2 assigned parking spaces. Living room w/wood burning FP. Pantry & office space in the updated kitchen. Renovated bathrooms & loads of storage in closets, attic & STG shed. Entertaining deck overlooks private wooded views. Easy commutes to Duke, UNC or RTP! Close to comm. pool, tennis & clubhouse. Minutes to Shopping, Dining & Sandy Creek Park w/nature trails. Listed by Erica Anderson 919-610-5126.

For open house information, contact Erica Anderson, Team Anderson Realty at 919-610-5126

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2412884)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ca7Vh_0cTOIzox00

4749 Shanklins Dead End Road, Efland, 27243

3 Beds 2 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Are you looking for 10 acres w/ Unique Open Design By Beth Williams of Chandler Design Build? The 8 ft Glass Front Door welcomes you to the Cooks Kitchen with Brazilian Barracuda Blue Granite Island with natural Garnet Gemstones-very rare; Wolf 30" Stainless Gas Stove, Maple Butcher Block Countertops surrounding Stove; Ref, Micro, Dishwasher replaced 2 yrs ago; 3" natural white oak hardwood floors; Mission Welded Stell Woodstove in LR; New Paint & Carpet in Bedrooms 2017;Roof 2019 25 yr Arch Shingles; HVAC 2019; New Rinnai Tankless 2021; Crawlspace Encapsulation 2018; House is wired for portable generator(Ref, well pump & select outlets); 2Car Detached Garage, She Shed with Organic garden fully fenced, raised beds, Grape Arbor, Fruit Trees; Amish Built Storage Bldg 12x24; The 10 acres tract of land with access to pedestrian/equestrain/mountain bike trails that surround Silver Leaf Subdivision with permission to use trails in Cotton Run Subd. See attached 4 page list of special features

For open house information, contact Keller Williams Central, Keller Williams Central at 336-227-4433

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-119996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzWYn_0cTOIzox00

746 Heartpine Drive, Mebane, 27302

4 Beds 3 Baths | $410,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,936 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Drayton Floorplan with breakfast extension, Master Sitting Extension, Guest Suite on main floor, hardwood stairs with open railings and a Deluxe Master Bath. Includes a SmartHub, Video Doorbell, ZWave door lock & light switch. Completion Time Summer 2022 $2000 towards closing costs with use of a preferred lender and attorney.

For open house information, contact Dan Ryan Builders Nc, Llc, Dan Ryan Builders Nc, Llc at 919-747-4983

Copyright © 2021 Burlington Alamance Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BABORNC-119788)

With Hillsborough News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

