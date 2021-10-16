CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Check out these Ottawa homes on the market

 8 days ago

(Ottawa, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Ottawa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DB6vR_0cTOIx3V00

208 Great Loop Drive, Ottawa, 61350

1 Bed 1 Bath | $199,000 | Condominium | 580 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This is an exciting opportunity to secure your very own slice of paradise within the highly prized marina resort of Heritage Harbor on the Illinois River. The Mansion Flat floorplan is spread over 580sqft and boasts one good-size bedroom and one well-appointed bathroom along with an open-plan kitchen, living and dining zone. High-end fixtures and modern finishes are on show throughout with everything you could ever need for a luxurious yet low-maintenance contemporary lifestyle. The kitchen is a great size with quality appliances, a center island and breakfast bar seating where guests can gather as you cook up a storm. From here, you can move freely out to the covered entertaining area, admire the peaceful surrounds and host friends in absolute style. This condo is a part of a four-plex building within the Canal Quarters and will attract a wide range of astute house-hunters. Smart investors can choose to have their property managed by Harbor Inn, an onsite vacation rental company offering short-term and long-term rentals. All of this is set within the Navvy Town neighborhood of Heritage Harbor where residents and guests enjoy a walkable location, a splash pad and a recreation hall known as the Packet House. Year-round resort events promise endless hours of fun plus you're just 15 minutes from Starved Rock State Park and moments from the I&M Canal bike trail. Boat, kayak and jet ski rentals, a restaurant and walking paths are on hand and you're just three miles from the vibrant hub downtown Ottawa.

For open house information, contact Tammy Barry, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvYdO_0cTOIx3V00

767 Adams Street, Ottawa, 61350

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with fenced yard and tiered maintenance free deck. Main level with 1228 Square ft and lower level approximately 540 Square ft to give 1768 of usable space. Lower level has walk out feature with newly installed steel basement bilco type door in August 2020. New six inch gutters installed August 2020. Front bedroom has brand new carpet. Roof completed 2018. Hot water heater June 2021. All type fence installed new fence 2019. Wood attached shelving stays in storage area. All appliances stay including second frig in lower bar area, gun safe and wall fireplace. Survey on file dated December 2019.

For open house information, contact Theresa Poundstone, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 815-553-2406

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YkXWw_0cTOIx3V00

6 Pelican Landing Way, Ottawa, 61350

2 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 976 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Located at the waterfront resort of Heritage Harbor Ottawa in the heart of Starved Rock Country, this classic cottage design offers energy efficient Pella windows/doors, upscale appliances, solid wood flooring on 1st floor, 9' ceilings, granite counters, marble bath counter, craftsman style interior doors, open living & entertaining spaces. The vaulted loft will wow any guest. The superior design extends to outdoors, with a storage room that is perfect for your 'toys'---bikes, kayak, coolers and more. The covered rear porch is an inviting spot to enjoy morning coffee or after dinner drink. The community swimming pool is right out your back door & the cottage is only steps away from the 32-acre marina complete with a boat launch area. The cottage is in walking distance to an on-site restaurant, pedals from the I&M bike trail & 15 minutes from trail hiking. Every day is an adventure in your new home away from home! Pack your suitcase! Makes for great rental property as well!

For open house information, contact Tammy Barry, HomeSmart Realty Group at 708-320-0002

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8Ri9_0cTOIx3V00

1270 Phelps Street, Ottawa, 61350

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1920

#FirstFloorMaster - This charming 3BR/2BA Ottawa home is ready to impress! Many updates have been completed over the last ten years. There is a large living room that is a nice place to unwind with a good book. The kitchen is of nice size and has adjacent dining area. This home has a first floor master bedroom with two additional bedrooms upstairs. Enjoy great features such as a fully fenced yard, detached two car garage, sun room and more! Centralized location near dining, schools, shopping and more. Make an appointment to tour this awesome home today!

For open house information, contact Adam Baxa, Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group at 815-553-2406

Ottawa, IL
