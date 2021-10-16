Check out these Athens homes on the market

(Athens, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Athens than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

13988 County Road 2857, Eustace, 75124 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking to move to the country? This home is perfect for you siting an acre off of the road with a private drive lined with crepe myrtles, pond and land directly behind the house. Shade trees surround the house sit a spell on your front porch and enjoy the southern breezes. Split bedroom design with large country kitchen tons of storage space for all the chef in your family, Dining area is open to the kitchen making family entertainment a great event, vaulted ceiling in living room has access to the back porch with room for your country animals chickens goats horses etc. Storage building .

531 Holly Glen, Murchison, 75778 3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Located in the highly sought after Callender Lake subdivision & Van ISD, this well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home is sure to catch your eye. With 2 living areas, an office space that could double as a 4th bedroom, and a dining area there is plenty of room for the entire family! This home is located on 2 oversized lots, and comes complete with covered RV parking and RV hookups. Come retreat to this 24 hour gated community with tons of amenities including the private 365 acre lake, a community center, private boat ramp, fishing pier, a swim beach, and so much more! Enjoy country living at it's finest at one of the best kept secrets in East TX!

12947 County Road 1114, Athens, 75751 1 Bed 1 Bath | $195,000 | Farm | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Enjoy total peace and quiet with this secluded approximate 17.61 acre unrestricted property. As soon as you drive through the gate, you'll be transported to paradise. This property is mostly wooded with a few open areas, has one pond, and a 1 bed 1 bath cabin. The cabin needs TLC, but could easily be repaired, removed, or replaced with a new modular or site built home. With plenty of wildlife around, utilities already on site, and smooth rolling terrain, this property is perfect for a weekend getaway or simply enjoying the outdoors. No value was given to the cabin.

2009 Cr 4619, Athens, 75751 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,633 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home just outside of Athens. French doors in the living area with views into the backyard. Kitchen has black countertops, stainless steel sink and spacious pantry. The floor plan offers a flexible office space and separate bonus room area. Fresh neutral gray and white paint tones flow together throughout the house. Large fenced backyard area with detached covered patio for relaxing or entertaining guests. Recently had a new 30 year roof installed. Located outside the city limits but conveniently close to shopping, dining and hospital.

