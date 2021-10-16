CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TX

Check out these Athens homes on the market

Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 8 days ago

(Athens, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Athens than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1051sp_0cTOIwAm00

13988 County Road 2857, Eustace, 75124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,904 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Looking to move to the country? This home is perfect for you siting an acre off of the road with a private drive lined with crepe myrtles, pond and land directly behind the house. Shade trees surround the house sit a spell on your front porch and enjoy the southern breezes. Split bedroom design with large country kitchen tons of storage space for all the chef in your family, Dining area is open to the kitchen making family entertainment a great event, vaulted ceiling in living room has access to the back porch with room for your country animals chickens goats horses etc. Storage building .

For open house information, contact Lisa Rhodes, KW-Cedar Creek Lake Properties at 972-772-7003

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14656257)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DWQTN_0cTOIwAm00

531 Holly Glen, Murchison, 75778

3 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,980 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Located in the highly sought after Callender Lake subdivision & Van ISD, this well maintained 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath two story home is sure to catch your eye. With 2 living areas, an office space that could double as a 4th bedroom, and a dining area there is plenty of room for the entire family! This home is located on 2 oversized lots, and comes complete with covered RV parking and RV hookups. Come retreat to this 24 hour gated community with tons of amenities including the private 365 acre lake, a community center, private boat ramp, fishing pier, a swim beach, and so much more! Enjoy country living at it's finest at one of the best kept secrets in East TX!

For open house information, contact Katie Werning, Coldwell Banker Anderson Realt at 903-567-6519

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14675436)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxDGQ_0cTOIwAm00

12947 County Road 1114, Athens, 75751

1 Bed 1 Bath | $195,000 | Farm | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Enjoy total peace and quiet with this secluded approximate 17.61 acre unrestricted property. As soon as you drive through the gate, you'll be transported to paradise. This property is mostly wooded with a few open areas, has one pond, and a 1 bed 1 bath cabin. The cabin needs TLC, but could easily be repaired, removed, or replaced with a new modular or site built home. With plenty of wildlife around, utilities already on site, and smooth rolling terrain, this property is perfect for a weekend getaway or simply enjoying the outdoors. No value was given to the cabin.

For open house information, contact Nick Grant, Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC at 903-675-3503

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14627953)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okHkP_0cTOIwAm00

2009 Cr 4619, Athens, 75751

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,633 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home just outside of Athens. French doors in the living area with views into the backyard. Kitchen has black countertops, stainless steel sink and spacious pantry. The floor plan offers a flexible office space and separate bonus room area. Fresh neutral gray and white paint tones flow together throughout the house. Large fenced backyard area with detached covered patio for relaxing or entertaining guests. Recently had a new 30 year roof installed. Located outside the city limits but conveniently close to shopping, dining and hospital.

For open house information, contact Russell Richardson, Echols Real Estate Associates at 903-675-7575

Copyright © 2021 Henderson County Board of REALTORS®. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HCBRTX-95327)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Athens, TX
Business
City
Athens, TX
Athens, TX
Real Estate
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Country Living#Coldwell Banker
Athens Journal

Athens Journal

Athens, TX
166
Followers
502
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy