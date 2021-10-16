Take a look at these homes on the Berea market now

(Berea, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Berea will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

105 Van Winkle Grove, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 3 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,978 Square Feet | Built in None

Newly remodeled! Enjoy single level living in rarely available neighborhood of Van Winkle Grove, a quiet, hidden cul-de-sac, a 5 minute walk to Berea College. Laundry room just moved to main floor from basement on 8/28, along with new stove. Beautiful, original recently refinished hard wood floors throughout, non-smoking home with no carpet. Exterior is original cedar shake siding, and electric has been upgraded to 200 amp service. Generous flat yard, ample room for kids, dogs and gardening in privacy due to newer cedar fence. Unique extra-large (500 sq ft) bonus room in back with half-bath and separate entrance has many possible uses, from in-laws, studio space, or 4th bedroom. Numerous windows flood the living spaces with natural light. Basement has separate entry, is conditioned, and would make a great workshop, play space or exercise room. All appliances less than 4 years old.

100 Rainbow Court, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 3 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,617 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Beautiful fully-renovated home! Located in a cozy neighborhood that offers the quiet of the country but just close enough to the city for convenience! All new flooring, paint, light fixtures & granite counter tops! This home is being sold as is but inspections are welcome. The future owners may purchase the adjoining half acre lot (MLS #20121037) for $15,000.

226 Pine Valley Road, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 3 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,720 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Come home to this wooded wonderland! Located less then 2 miles from I-75 exit 76 you will find your very own Gatlinburg style retreat! This 4 bedroom 3 full bath has very unique features and lots of space to explore inside and out with over 3 acres!

1023 South Dogwood Drive, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $143,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,162 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Watch the leaves turn from the front porch of your hillside home that is located on 2.87 acres overlooking surrounding hills. Partial wrap around front porch for relaxing and taking in the scenery. Only 10 minutes away from I-75 and Berea Walmart. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Many updates have been completed on property. Large kitchen with island. Hardwood, tile, vinyl, and carpet. Your new home awaits!

