Check out these homes on the Blythe market now

(Blythe, CA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Blythe than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3589 W Wells Road, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,500 | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Great. Move-In Ready manufactured home right on the golf course. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new flooring,, and a large living room with a fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with ensuite private bathroom. Open slider going out to porch with breath taking views of the golf course. Monthly Space rent is $490.00 includes access to the community pool.

For open house information, contact Summer Spraggins, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

302 N 5Th Street, Blythe, 92225 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 879 Square Feet | Built in 1957

You want a Handyman Special with a corner lot across from a school that can have additional units. This 2bedroom 1 Bath home is a handy man special. Great bones on a one of kind lot that can have additional units built. Located on a corner and across from a school. The home is a shell ready for your configuration. The seller will Carry under the right terms. this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Are you looking for a potential flip opportunity or a large lot for the family? If you'd like to find out first-hand whether or not 302 N 5th street is right for you just call

For open house information, contact Stephen Powell, Fathom Realty Group Inc. at 310-710-9337

473 N 3Rd Street, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Very nice house, big lot, Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

For open house information, contact IRMA TREJO, REALTY ONE GROUP WEST - CORONA at 951-547-8400

14600 Hwy 95, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $110,000 | Mobile Home | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1985

RIVERFRONT VIEWS!!! This 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home is located on a river front lot with 62 feet of River frontage. This home features an open floorplan with spacious living room with cozy fireplace and is adjacent to the formal dining room. LARGE kitchen includes Propane Range, plenty of cabinets for storage and overlooks living room. This home also features Screened porch with view of the river, firepit, and private dock. Detached 25 X 30 garage, carport and two sheds. Come view this home and make it yours today.

For open house information, contact Darryl Jones, ERA North Orange County at 714-996-3000