Take a look at these homes for sale in Campbellsville

(Campbellsville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Campbellsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

341 Beechwood Drive, Campbellsville, 42718 5 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 1980

A beautiful brick home located in the city limits of Campbellsville featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home has plenty of room for a large and growing family. If you don't need 5 bedrooms one of these rooms can easily be a den. Walking distance to downtown Campbellsville, Miller Park and more. The master suite can be on the main level or upstairs. There are two rooms that could be used as a master bedroom. Make an offer!

For open house information, contact Renee Dobson, RENEE DOBSON REALTY GROUP, LLC at 270-403-4928

1003 Alvin Brooks Roads, Buffalo, 42716 2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Mobile Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in None

Singlewide mobile home with a detached garage nestled on a little over 17 acres. Property is in 3 tracts and all 3 tracts will be sold together. Tract 27 is approx. 6.1 acres, tract 28 is approx. 5.8 acres, and tract 29 is approx. 5.51 acres.

For open house information, contact Tim Thompson, GOLD STAR REALTY at 270-765-3999

3270 Greensburg Road, Buffalo, 42716 2 Beds 2 Baths | $142,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Check out this 2 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 rooms in basement that have been used as 3rd and 4th bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Home has a full walkout basement which has 2 rooms used as bedrooms (no standard size ingress/egress windows), a bath, laundry room, and a large family room. Check this home out!

For open house information, contact Tim Thompson, GOLD STAR REALTY at 270-765-3999

418 South Central Avenue, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 1 Bath | $52,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

418 SOUTH CENTRAL AVE: Wood sided 1-1/2 story house in need of repairs. Contains 1 BR down with 2 rooms up, kitchen, bath and LR. New survey underway. Zoned B4.

For open house information, contact John Kessler, Kessler Auction & Realty Co at 270-465-7051