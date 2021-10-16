CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Campbellsville, KY

Take a look at these homes for sale in Campbellsville

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Campbellsville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Campbellsville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBxvO_0cTOIrl900

341 Beechwood Drive, Campbellsville, 42718

5 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,719 Square Feet | Built in 1980

A beautiful brick home located in the city limits of Campbellsville featuring 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home has plenty of room for a large and growing family. If you don't need 5 bedrooms one of these rooms can easily be a den. Walking distance to downtown Campbellsville, Miller Park and more. The master suite can be on the main level or upstairs. There are two rooms that could be used as a master bedroom. Make an offer!

For open house information, contact Renee Dobson, RENEE DOBSON REALTY GROUP, LLC at 270-403-4928

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10058112)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNlY2_0cTOIrl900

1003 Alvin Brooks Roads, Buffalo, 42716

2 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Mobile Home | 980 Square Feet | Built in None

Singlewide mobile home with a detached garage nestled on a little over 17 acres. Property is in 3 tracts and all 3 tracts will be sold together. Tract 27 is approx. 6.1 acres, tract 28 is approx. 5.8 acres, and tract 29 is approx. 5.51 acres.

For open house information, contact Tim Thompson, GOLD STAR REALTY at 270-765-3999

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10058418)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3qIH_0cTOIrl900

3270 Greensburg Road, Buffalo, 42716

2 Beds 2 Baths | $142,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Check out this 2 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 rooms in basement that have been used as 3rd and 4th bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage. Home has a full walkout basement which has 2 rooms used as bedrooms (no standard size ingress/egress windows), a bath, laundry room, and a large family room. Check this home out!

For open house information, contact Tim Thompson, GOLD STAR REALTY at 270-765-3999

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10057178)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eoygG_0cTOIrl900

418 South Central Avenue, Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 1 Bath | $52,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

418 SOUTH CENTRAL AVE: Wood sided 1-1/2 story house in need of repairs. Contains 1 BR down with 2 rooms up, kitchen, bath and LR. New survey underway. Zoned B4.

For open house information, contact John Kessler, Kessler Auction & Realty Co at 270-465-7051

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11013176)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Campbellsville, KY
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Thompson
Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville, KY
203
Followers
526
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy