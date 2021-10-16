On the hunt for a home in West Plains? These houses are on the market

(West Plains, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in West Plains will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1868 State Hwy 14, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2008

This amazing log home is located on pavement and sits on 21 well manicured acres with 3 ponds and is fenced and cross fenced! You will love this nicely updated log home has covered decks wrapping around with new railings on all sides, a new metal roof, the log home was recently sealed and restrained for lasting maintenance free living, offers a whole house generator, water filtration system, great garden area, an amazing walk-in shower with multiple body jets, hardwood floors, new 3 car detached insulated garage, additional workshop with lean to on one side allowing for equipment storage,This incredible home features a full basement with a great family room, second kitchen , 2 additional bedrooms and plenty of storage!The main level master features a very nice garden tub in the roomy mater bath. The covered wrap around porch also features new railings The property features 3 Ponds and is fenced and cross fenced just 8 paved miles to town where you have shopping, hospital, restaurants and the college! Close to Twin Bridges, North Fork of the White River, lakes and national forest!

4612 Marianna Drive, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $262,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Rare Opportunity! Sitting on 2.3 acres m/l. in a much desired neighborhood this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home in West Plains, Mo. is being made available for the first time in nearly 40 years. This lovely property features a natural stone fireplace, light filled kitchen with oak cabinets, wainscoting and French doors. Updated windows, tile shower and newer Trane heating and cooling system and newer roof. On the exterior you'll find a big beautiful level yard with established trees and shrubs. Walk out basement featuring a huge concrete patio, perfect for entertaining your family and friends. Call today to schedule a showing!

1382 County Road 1180, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Meticulously maintained cedar siding home on 3+ acres with workshop/barn and a 35 foot carport, perfect for an RV or camper! This Danny Heiney home features hardwood flooring, tile, thermal pane double hung windows, and several other upgrades. Property has boundary fencing with pipe fencing in the front, cross fencing and a chain link fenced backyard for your smaller pets. Home has a internet tower for streaming powered by Current Electric. Master bathroom features a walk in shower and jacuzzi tub.

4031 County Road 5320, Pomona, 65789 5 Beds 3 Baths | $349,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Wonderfully maintained 5 bed 3 bath home with lots of updates siting on 36 acres with a nice sized barn and mostly new fence. The home has hardwood in most rooms on the main floor with newer cabinets, comfortable kitchen and cozy living room featuring a gas log fireplace. In 2018 there was a new roof, windows, doors, smart siding with rock corners, soffit, facia and guttering put on. A new 10 x 40 foot deck was put on the back recently with about 32 foot of it covered by a metal roof. Also a new Rheem furnace was put in 2019. The home features 6' exterior walls so it is easy to heat and cool. Central heat and air with an additional heat source coming from an indoor wood furnace in the basement garage. New perimeter and cross fence was put in 2020 except for the east side and is made up of barb and woven wire with all pipe corners, features 5 pastures. 3 ponds on the place for your livestock. 40 x 50 barn with 14 foot sidewalls, 16 foot wide openings on each end, an additional 9 x 50 lean-to, electric and water, 3 stable doors if you wanted to put stables back in the barn and also a 10 x10 concrete pad inside the barn that could easily be boxed in for a tack and/or feed room. Property features 2 wells and septics. 1 well is 468 feet deep and services the home and barn. The other well is 800 feet deep and services 2 RV hookups that have there own water, septic, 30 & 50 amp hookups. That well could also be used to service livestock waterers if you would want to install them as that was the owners plan. This property is very conveniently located with lots of features only about 1/4 mile down a county road. You should definitely put this one on your list to see.

