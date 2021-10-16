Check out these homes on the Athens market now

(Athens, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Athens than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

296 Lakehaven Cir, Decatur, 37322 4 Beds 3 Baths | $619,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,540 Square Feet | Built in 1978

You have found the privacy you have been longing for with this recently renovated stunning home on 16 acres, only 4 minutes from HWY 58. Tasteful updates throughout the 3500 sq. ft. home with an open floor plan. The large spacious living room and kitchen would be great for entertaining. There is an inviting guest bedroom with full bath access and double vanities on the main level. Upstairs are 2 additional guest bedrooms with a full bath in addition to the oversized master with a private en suite bathroom and a screened in private deck to enjoy your morning coffee on. Large 2400 sq. ft. two door garage, 2 full sized tennis courts, sizable pole barn, and deeded community boat ramp. This beauty will not last long! Call for your private showing today.

For open house information, contact Teresa Vincent, Century 21 1st Choice Realtors at 423-478-2332

907 Stanford Drive, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 3 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,460 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Unique among today's homes, this 3 bedroom cottage is overflowing with charm. This reconditioned home is move in ready and is filled with features you want including gorgeous hardwood floors, updated Pella windows that fill the home with light, Corian counters, maple cabinets, stainless appliances and a spacious 3 car garage. The flowing and open floor plan is wonderful for entertaining too! Features 2 bedrooms on the main level plus a bedroom over the garage that could also be an in-law suite, studio, office space or man cave that has it's own separate entrance. The possibilities are endless. Situated on a 1/2 lot, there is a circular drive for extra parking plus a beautiful landscaped lot with flowers, pond, stepping stones and a garden area. Sit on your back deck or patio area with your morning cup of coffee and enjoy the private back yard which is fenced. There is also a mudroom off the back of the house that would be perfect as a hobby room or area for your pet's gear. Walk in the door and be ready to fall in love with this charmer!

For open house information, contact Paula Scarbrough, Century 21 Robinson Realty Inc at 423-745-4446

154 County Road 150, Riceville, 37370 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,893 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Riceville, close to Athens! Spacious living room, bedrooms and a separate dining room for entertaining. Crown molding chair rail molding throughout the home. Each bedroom has a large closet. Master is on the main floor with a walk-in closet and extra storage, connecting to the laundry room. Features an extra-large laundry room with large closet and plenty of room for a deep freezer. Both upstairs & downstairs HVAC units have been replaced in the last 3 years. This home sits on a private, shaded lot in the Suburban Hills neighborhood. Sit in the front porch swing and enjoy the fall breeze...come see this large family home for yourself! Motivated seller, make an offer!!!

For open house information, contact Melody McNeill, Keller Williams Athens at 423-649-0090

180 Dryman Lane, Decatur, 37322 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,500 | Mobile Home | 2,432 Square Feet | Built in 2007

HOME WARRANTY provided! Are you looking for a home just steps from the river? Make this your year around home or summer getaway. Beautiful view of the Chickamauga River right out your front door. Property offers over 4,700 sq' of enclosed space with 2,432sq' of that being living space. Located 1 mile from Cottonport Marina and less than 2 miles from Cottonport Boat ramp. Large open living, dining and kitchen area. Stone detailing throughout, glass peninsula fireplace, large laundry/mud room with utility sink hidden behind built in cabinets. HUGE 16x30 main bedroom with walk in closets, built in cabinet, sitting area, private covered porch, en suite bath with double vanity, garden jacuzzi tub, and double glass shower. 2 additional large bedrooms with ample closet space and full bath between. Outside, take advantage of the fenced in back yard, 8x12 outbuilding, an 18x30 dble carport with storage room. The 56x28 custom built garage is perfect for the car guy or to park your camper, boat and trailer! Made with heavy duty trusses and front to back I-beam for trolley hoist. Garage offers concrete floors, 220 outlet for your big tools, insulated ceiling and chimney already in place for your wood heater. This home has a lot to offer.

For open house information, contact Leia Woodby, East Tennessee Properties, LLC at 423-453-5722