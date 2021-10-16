House hunt Keene: See what’s on the market now

(Keene, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

22 Old Keene Road, Walpole, 03608 4 Beds 2 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1950

What’s more to love than this adorable home? Walpole Ranch within walking distance to the village amenities. Situated on a beautifully landscaped yard with mature evergreens, bushes and exotic shrubs that bloom throughout the Spring and Summer! Peaceful and Serene is what you can call this home! Great layout for families with four well sized bedrooms on one end of the home, a large living room with picturesque windows and woodstove, private dining area or den and secluded kitchen. Hardwood Floors, lots of light and space is what you can find!! With this floor plan, you can redesign to make it your dream come true! Basement offers extra space for storage, washer and dryer and workshop! Don’t let this home pass you by!

67 Route 63, Westmoreland, 03467 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1800

Lovely 3 bedroom Farmhouse with large eat in kitchen on a corner lot surrounded by open fields and woodland. Formal dining room opening to large deck for entertaining. Wide pine and hardwood flooring in many rooms. Large 2 car garage in attached Barn with ample storage space above. If you are looking for a more rural setting yet close to Walpole, Keene and Route 91 this well appointed farmhouse may be for you!

11 Stearns Court, Hinsdale, 03451 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for a no nonsense, easy to maintain and heat, in town home at an affordable price?? For less than the cost of rent this 2 bedroom one bath home on an in town lot could be a great option. While there are still a few upgrades that could be made, many updates have been done by the current owner including new electric baseboard heat and hot water heater and a new electric stove. There is a washer dryer hookup on the first level for convenience. If small and easy to care for inside and out as either primary home or great rental is what you are looking for this is it!! Home is being sold "AS IS".

142 Marlboro Street, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Handyman special! Lots of potential with this 3 bedroom 1 1/4 bath home. Nice size kitchen with large living room and dining room. 1 car garage and a nice level lot. Bring your tools and ideas and let the fun begin. Walking distance to Keene State College, downtown restaurants and shopping.

