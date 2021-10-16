CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

House hunt Keene: See what’s on the market now

Keene Times
Keene Times
 8 days ago

(Keene, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jWsie_0cTOImak00

22 Old Keene Road, Walpole, 03608

4 Beds 2 Baths | $294,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,606 Square Feet | Built in 1950

What’s more to love than this adorable home? Walpole Ranch within walking distance to the village amenities. Situated on a beautifully landscaped yard with mature evergreens, bushes and exotic shrubs that bloom throughout the Spring and Summer! Peaceful and Serene is what you can call this home! Great layout for families with four well sized bedrooms on one end of the home, a large living room with picturesque windows and woodstove, private dining area or den and secluded kitchen. Hardwood Floors, lots of light and space is what you can find!! With this floor plan, you can redesign to make it your dream come true! Basement offers extra space for storage, washer and dryer and workshop! Don’t let this home pass you by!

For open house information, contact Kirsten Lavoie, RE/MAX Town & Country at 603-357-4100

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4877529)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVjcm_0cTOImak00

67 Route 63, Westmoreland, 03467

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,564 Square Feet | Built in 1800

Lovely 3 bedroom Farmhouse with large eat in kitchen on a corner lot surrounded by open fields and woodland. Formal dining room opening to large deck for entertaining. Wide pine and hardwood flooring in many rooms. Large 2 car garage in attached Barn with ample storage space above. If you are looking for a more rural setting yet close to Walpole, Keene and Route 91 this well appointed farmhouse may be for you!

For open house information, contact Ashleigh Hutwelker, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-148570942)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMhdQ_0cTOImak00

11 Stearns Court, Hinsdale, 03451

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 772 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Looking for a no nonsense, easy to maintain and heat, in town home at an affordable price?? For less than the cost of rent this 2 bedroom one bath home on an in town lot could be a great option. While there are still a few upgrades that could be made, many updates have been done by the current owner including new electric baseboard heat and hot water heater and a new electric stove. There is a washer dryer hookup on the first level for convenience. If small and easy to care for inside and out as either primary home or great rental is what you are looking for this is it!! Home is being sold "AS IS".

For open house information, contact Karen Hoppe, Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country at 802-254-6400

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4882310)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVJKd_0cTOImak00

142 Marlboro Street, Keene, 03431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,299 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Handyman special! Lots of potential with this 3 bedroom 1 1/4 bath home. Nice size kitchen with large living room and dining room. 1 car garage and a nice level lot. Bring your tools and ideas and let the fun begin. Walking distance to Keene State College, downtown restaurants and shopping.

For open house information, contact Ashleigh Hutwelker, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-146995117)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Keene, NH
Business
City
Keene, NH
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Water Heater#Open House#Nh#Farmhouse
Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
98
Followers
592
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy