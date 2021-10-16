Check out these Fallon homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Fallon News Watch
Fallon News Watch
 8 days ago

(Fallon, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fallon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SNac3_0cTOIli100

7430 Casey Rd, Fallon, 89406

3 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 1974

GMC RANCH 50 ac. Ranch property, Greenhouse operation. 7 miles to town. 3 miles from the closest neighbor. HOUSE: 6000 sq. ft. ( Owner assessment ) - (2393 Assessors Office) 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 with shower, 1 with Jacuzzi bathtub) Walking closet. Office area. Small inside heated pool. Big kitchen w/ pantry. Dining /Living area with fire place. Big play room (50 x 100 ft.) Big back steel covered porch. 02 oil furnaces. 01 commercial swamp cooler SHOP: 50 x 100 ft. CAR PORT for 8 cars. GREENHOUSE : 50 x 100 FT. 7 chicken pens including 2 chicken houses. 5,000 sq. ft. fish pond Private, no neighbors. Private metal bridge certified for 25 tons. Security gate. Domestic Water well (65 ft. to gravel aquafer, new well pump: 2 inch's. Of water 24 hrs.) a day. Two big septic tanks. Installed commercial irrigation gate on V Canal. Canal water rights: 2 inch's. Of water 24 hrs. a day: $330.oo per year.

For open house information, contact Jeana Cerini, Cowboy Country Realty at 775-623-6623

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210015514)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbM3h_0cTOIli100

4694 Benson Lane, Fallon, 89406

2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Manufactured Home | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1988

There is a lender that will finance this property.

For open house information, contact Loretta Serna, Berney Realty, LTD at 775-423-4230

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210014234)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NM1H_0cTOIli100

260 S Bailey St, Fallon, 89406

3 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,677 Square Feet | Built in 1941

There is a matching rock outbuilding with fireplace and tons of possibilities.

For open house information, contact Marilyn Nygren, Sierra Nevada Properties-Fallo at 775-689-8228

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210013814)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGLsN_0cTOIli100

7410 Casey Rd, Fallon, 89406

2 Beds 1 Bath | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Being sold as is. Buyers agent to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Jeana Cerini, Cowboy Country Realty at 775-623-6623

Copyright © 2021 Northern Nevada Regional MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNRMLS-210015515)

Fallon, NV
Fallon News Watch

Fallon News Watch

Fallon, NV
With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

