Sheridan, WY

Check out these homes on the Sheridan market now

 8 days ago

(Sheridan, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sheridan will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

316 E Colorado Street, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 1 Bath | $274,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1919

Charming 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home close to downtown. Newer metal roof, furnace, water heater, wood floors with a fenced yard and garage! All measurements are approximate.

For open house information, contact Team Kessner, King, Dearcorn & Rader, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1157)

1500 De Smet Avenue, Sheridan, 82801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Easy one level living with beautiful common area, fenced deck and a one car garage.Enjoy the morning sun on the private deck or take a stroll through the peaceful neighborhood.HOA requires owner occupancy and is $120/mo. Lawn care, water/sewer, exterior maintenance and more is covered in the dues.

For open house information, contact Megan L Powers, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-1007)

636 Clarendon Ave, Sheridan, 82801

3 Beds 1 Bath | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,160 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Charming, updated turn-of-the-century home located in a neighborhood great for a family. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath, home features high ceilings, hardwood floors, built in bookshelves, large windows providing an abundance of natural light, it has spacious rooms with walk-in closets. Improvements include interior paint, entry doors, new furnace and central air, updated plumbing and electrical, refinished floors, new lower level flooring and kitchen and bath updates. Private peaceful yard with garden area, garage, oversized shed, and alley access. Go to HomePath.com for additional information.

For open house information, contact LAUREL LUNSTRUM, BROKERAGE HOUSE REALTY, INC. at 307-577-5117

Copyright © 2021 Fannie Mae. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FNMA-L20005Y)

1745 Val Vista Street, Sheridan, 82801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Fantastic 2 story home that has been recently remodeled and updated throughout. Home also offers a newly fenced in yard and additional RV/trailer parking. All measurements approximate.

For open house information, contact Jess Hattervig, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911

Copyright © 2021 Sheridan County Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCBBRWY-21-815)

See more property details

