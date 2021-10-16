CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Nathan Jones thrilled to see Harry Cornick adding clinical edge to his game

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08DhV4_0cTOIclU00

Luton manager Nathan Jones is delighted to see Harry Cornick developing a ruthless streak in front of goal after he struck twice in his side’s 2-0 victory at Millwall

Cornick’s second double in three games for the Hatters saw his season tally move up to six goals, just three off his best total in a single campaign for the club.

It is certainly a big improvement on last season, in which the 26-year-old only found the net once, and he had previously never scored twice in a game before his brace in last month’s rout of Coventry.

However, his two finishes at The Den were those of a player high on confidence, as he helped Luton up to 10th in the Championship.

Jones said: “He’s probably been labelled as not being able to finish in times past.

“He’s a wonderful player for us – last year he had chances and scored one goal, but he had chance after chance last year.

“He’s just such a dangerous player and we’re delighted with him because we’ve had him for three or four years now – we signed him in League Two.

“The first goal was top draw. If that’s on Match of the Day tonight, from a Premier League player, then we’re drooling a little bit.

“The second was a finish that he really works at week in, week out because he gets those chances regularly.

“Sometimes he doesn’t score, but he’s adding a real clinical edge to his game and we’re delighted because it made the difference today.

“He’s starting to turn all that endeavour and that movement into goals, so we’re very happy because we’re reaping the benefit.”

Luton were ahead after 11 minutes when James Bree battled for possession before finding Jordan Clark, who laid the ball off for Cornick to sweep a first-time shot into the top corner.

He struck again eight minutes into the second half, finishing calmly into the bottom corner this time after being picked out by Clark once more.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu then almost added a spectacular third for the Hatters when his 30-yard piledriver smashed off the bar, with Millwall goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski a spectator.

Millwall had a big chance to pull one back with seven minutes left after Kal Naismith handled in his own area, but Jed Wallace’s penalty was superbly kept out by Luton goalkeeper Simon Sluga, who also denied Matt Smith a consolation in stoppage time.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett said: “It was disappointing because to go into the game off the back of a seven-game unbeaten run, to have won two games in a row and be three points off the play-offs…

“To be really quite excited about putting a performance in front of our fans at home that showed we’re desperate to get where we want to be.

“I’m disappointed today – I just think we didn’t look like we quite had that extra bit of drive, that extra bit of competitive nature about us.

“We looked like we wanted the game to be a little bit nice and I felt Luton came and did all the right things an away team needs to do.

“They’ve scored with two counter-attacks, when we had opportunities to play forward and opportunities to deal with, and we didn’t.

“We had the ball nicked off us trying to place nice little passes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Luton boss Nathan Jones: We’ve done nothing yet

Luton boss Nathan Jones insisted his side have not done anything yet after they climbed up to fifth in the Championship with a hard-fought 1-0 win over struggling Hull. Elijah Adebayo’s 17th-minute header was the only goal of the game as the Hatters kept a seventh clean sheet of the campaign.
SOCCER
newschain

Dundee draw not down to pressure of going top, says Hearts boss Robbie Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson dismissed suggestions the pressure of going top of the cinch Premiership had affected his players during the 1-1 draw with Dundee. John Souttar’s 20-yard curler was enough to send Hearts top on Saturday night, but a late header from Jason Cummings ensured it was two points dropped for the hosts, with the visiting fans the ones celebrating at the end.
SOCCER
SkySports

Millwall 0-2 Luton Town: Harry Cornick double steers Hatters to victory

Harry Cornick grabbed both goals as Luton claimed a 2-0 victory at Millwall that allowed them to leapfrog their mid-table opponents in the Championship table. The Hatters were clinical in attack while keeping their hosts at arm's length for the most part as the Lions' seven-match unbeaten run came to an end.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jed Wallace
Person
Matt Smith
Person
Kal Naismith
Person
Jordan Clark
Person
Gary Rowett
Person
Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu
Person
Harry Cornick
The Independent

Late Leeds equaliser not enough for Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds deserved victory after Rodrigo’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point in a 1-1 home draw against Wolves.Spain forward Rodrigo held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season from the spot after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt went tumbling under Nelson Semedo’s challenge.Wolves had ridden the storm at a raucous Elland Road and appeared set to notch their fourth straight Premier League win after snatching the lead through Hwang Hee-chan’s early close-range finish.Bielsa said: “Apart from the initial minutes in both halves we could control the game. We created...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Nuno Espirito Santo vows to help Dele Alli shine for Spurs again

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to help Dele Alli regain his best form.Alli, who endured a torrid season last year and looked set to leave in January, started the campaign well under Nuno in a three-man midfield.But he was woefully exposed in the first half of the north London derby where Arsenal steamed into a 3-0 lead and he did not return after half-time.He has not played in the Premier League since and now finds himself back in the Thursday night club, featuring in the Europa Conference League.The 25-year-old is hardly excelling as he put in a limp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tam Courts staying grounded despite Dundee United’s flying start to season

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts insists his targets remain the same despite his side’s stunning start to the season. The Tangerines made it three cinch Premiership wins in a row against Motherwell at Tannadice on Saturday, with the 2-1 victory coming thanks to goals by Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew either side of a Tony Watt penalty for the Steelmen.
SOCCER
newschain

Malky Mackay accepts blame for Ross County form after 10-game winless run

Ross County manager Malky Mackay expressed his pride in his players despite another defeat and accepted responsibility for their plight. County lost 3-2 at home for the second week running and in even more frustrating circumstances for Mackay. After Max Stryjek saved Jordan White’s penalty while County were leading through...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall Cornick#Coventry
newschain

Georgios Giakoumakis focused on Hibernian after opening Celtic account

Georgios Giakoumakis turned his sights on Hibernian after getting his Celtic career up and running with his first goal in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against St Johnstone. It was a first start for the Greece striker since signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo in August for a reported fee of £2.5million and he came up against a stuffy Saints side.
SOCCER
AFP

Unbeaten West Ham stay top after Genk Europa League win

West Ham took control of Group H in the Europa League thanks to Thursday's 3-0 home win over Genk. Craig Dawson scored late in the first half before Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen helped the Hammers to go six points clear. "The main thing is topping the group. The home games are vitally important. We want to win away too," Bowen told BT Sport. "If we can stay strong, keep the confidence then I think teams will be fearing us. We could be the team to look out for. We're only a few games away from a big cup run," he added.
SOCCER
newschain

Leeds handed boost as Raphinha plays down injury concerns

Leeds winger Raphinha has revealed the injury he sustained in Saturday’s Premier League draw against Wolves is “nothing serious”. The Brazilian international hobbled out of the 1-1 draw at Elland Road following a sliding challenge from Wolves defender Romain Saiss early in the second half. Leeds had started the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Callum Wilson earns draw for managerless Newcastle at Crystal Palace

Callum Wilson’s wonder goal rescued a point for Newcastle at Crystal Palace but they remain without a Premier League win after nine games this season and it could have been much worse in the capital.Referee Darren England ruled out Christian Benteke’s 87th-minute header for an infringement in the penalty area which would have earned Patrick Vieira’s side a deserved victory.Benteke had earlier hit both a post and the crossbar while he missed another gilt-edged chance after he opened the scoring in a one-sided contest at Selhurst Park that ended as a 1-1 draw.Gateshead-born Graeme Jones was in charge of his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Patrick Vieira pleased with Palace progress despite lack of victories

Patrick Vieira is eager to address Crystal Palace’s lack of wins but is pleased with the progress his squad have made since his summer arrival. The Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle on Saturday when they should have secured a second Premier League victory of the season. Christian Benteke hit both the post and crossbar, missed a one-on-one and also saw a late headed effort ruled out for a foul after he had opened the scoring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Michail Antonio fires West Ham to victory over Tottenham

Michail Antonio continued to make Tottenham his favourite opponent as he fired West Ham to a 1-0 win at the London Stadium. The Hammers striker enjoys playing against Spurs more than any other club and bagged his sixth goal against their capital rivals late in the second half to earn a derby-day win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cornet hits the right notes to rescue point for Burnley at Southampton

Burnley’s wait for a first win goes on but they escaped from Southampton with a 2-2 draw thanks to a double blast from Maxwel Cornet.Saints had marched out at St Mary’s accompanied by a brass band, but their hopes of a second victory of the season were dashed by Cornet.A classic was not expected on the south coast as these two teams had managed only one win and 11 goals between them from a total of 16 Premier League matches.But in a match high on excitement, if low on quality, Cornet gave Burnley the lead before Saints equalised through Tino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy