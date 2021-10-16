CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

Take a look at these homes on the market in Brownwood

Brownwood Dispatch
Brownwood Dispatch
 8 days ago

(Brownwood, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brownwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MS6Dt_0cTOISt600

2010 Southside Street, Brownwood, 76801

3 Beds 3 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in None

Spacious and beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath home less than half a mile from Coggin Park in Brownwood! Features include 2 living areas, original hard wood floors, built in cabinets and storage, and more. The semi-open layout, large privacy-fenced backyard, and split bedrooms create a versatile space perfect for entertaining or making the space your own! Large corner lot features beautiful trees and a sprinkler system. Updates include rewiring (May 2021), additional outlets (May 2021), updated fixtures-ceiling fans (2021), and ADT security system installed January 2021.

For open house information, contact Nicola Ruelas, Ann Jones Real Estate at 325-646-1500

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14657257)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LOJ3_0cTOISt600

1805 Avenue H, Brownwood, 76801

2 Beds 1 Bath | $54,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,061 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Great Opportunity to turn this Diamond in the Rough into a Cold Hard Cash. Or Fix up for yourself. Priced at $50 per sq. ft. this property leaves you room to do the right upgrades with your personal flair. There are not many deals out there any more so don't let this one pass you by. This home is located in a nice area and rents easy but its best use could be to remodel and make your money one the resale. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home has a very large back yard with privacy fence and nice trees. The electrical panel has been upgraded some years ago. Don't Wait.

For open house information, contact Paul Infinger, Lone Star Home & Loan at 325-646-5979

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14611338)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HYCha_0cTOISt600

1704 Avenue C, Brownwood, 76801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 2020

House has been completely remodeled from the floor to the ceiling, including new electrical and plumbing. Roof is approximately 2 years old. Remodel also included new sink, dishwasher, and refrigerator. It is listed as a 3 bedroom, but the upstairs has a play area that could easily be turned into an additional bedroom if necessary. 7 ft. privacy fence has been installed down the driveway side, across the back, and halfway up the right hand side.

For open house information, contact Robert Bitters, Bitters Real Estate LLC at 325-642-5000

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14671311)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPILI_0cTOISt600

1802 14Th Street, Brownwood, 76801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 1977

This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage is move in ready. Popcorn ceiling has been removed, foundation work completed, Roof about 6weeks old. fresh paint inside and out! Beautiful curb appeal and extra spacious privacy fenced back yard. Plenty of outdoor entertaining area, spacious patios, and gorgeous large oaks front and back! Fantastic workshop too! The minute you open the front door this light, bright, and inviting home will draw you in to A place you may not want to leave! Plenty of storage, large bedrooms, wonderful laundry room, great kitchen with lots of cabinets and counterspace, new LED lighting, and wonderful views front and back. Don’t miss this one! Offers will be taken up to 5:pm OCT 17,2021

For open house information, contact Terry Blagg, Coldwell Banker - Mark Campbell & Assc at 325-646-1547

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14686855)

