Troy, AL

House hunt Troy: See what’s on the market now

 8 days ago

(Troy, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Troy will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byZ9a_0cTOIObQ00

151 Prospect Ridge Road, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Like New Home,With Many Extras,Provides Flexibility For Your Family To Grow. The Open Living Areas Are Accentuated By The Trey Ceilings,Crown Moulding,Artistic Transoms,And Gas Fireplace. Generously Sized Bedrooms Give Options For Offices,Workrooms,Extra Sleeping,And Ample Closet Space. Relaxing On The Private Deck Feels Like A Mini Retreat With Views Of Trees,And Privacy Fenced Backyard.,Double Vanities In Both Bathrooms. Tankless Gas Water Heater. Pre-installed Home Sound System In Foyer Closet. Washer/Dryer Not Included.

For open house information, contact ADAM DRINKWATER, LANDMARK REALTY at 334-566-9000

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BgGZi_0cTOIObQ00

202 Merrily Drive, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Brick Home Has Two "master Bedrooms",Open Kitchen-den W/Large Separate Dining,Fireplace And Has Had Many Updates. From The Kitchen It Opens To The Den And Then The Dining Room,Down The Hall There Are Two Bedrooms And A Bath With A Larger Bedroom And Its Own Bathroom. Just Off The Other Side Of The Den Is A Bigger Master .,Must See! Great Brick Home With Many Updates. New Sheetrock And Paint,Custom Tile Showers. Two Masters. A Nice Relaxing Screened Porch Off The Den And A Large Fenced Back Yard,Leading To A Custom Brick Patio. Large Den With Fireplace,Large Dining And Plenty Of Space. Perfect For A Family,Close To Shopping,Schools,Doctor's Offices,Troy University And More! Two Great Buildings With Power.

For open house information, contact Millie Johnson, ADVANTAGE REALTY at 334-566-9907

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JMnk6_0cTOIObQ00

365 Sara Drive, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Check Out This Nice Brick 3 Bd 1 Ba Home In Troy. Home Has Been Very Well Maintained. The Home Has An Updated Kitchen With Nice Countertops And Cabinets. The Kitchen And Laundry Has Lvp Flooring,The Living Area And Bedrooms Have Carpet. This Is A Must See!!!!!,The Property Comes With Refrigerator,Stove,And Dishwasher.

For open house information, contact Andrew Davis, Cedar II Realty at 334-372-7958

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONo1V_0cTOIObQ00

2365 2225, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 4 Baths | $469,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,300 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Beautiful Cypress Home Nestled Amongst Old Oak Trees Minutes From Troy.open Floor Plan With Cathedral Ceilings,Gas Logs,Cedar Ceilings/Trim,4br 3.5baths. 4th Br Is Craft Room With Walkin Cl,Lg Bath&could Be Mil Suite. Master Br Downstairs Has Walkin Cl,Bath With Dual Sinks,Jacuzi And Updated Walkin Shower. Home Boasts An Office,Lg Laundry,Sunrm With Hot Tub,Lg Island In Kitchen,Pantry,Under Eaves Storage,Security System. And Powder Room A Lg Deck Built Over 3 Ac Pond Filled With Bream,Bass & Catfish. This Private Oasis Includes Rv Polebarn With Elec,Water & Septic,A 15x36 Storage Building,2 Deep Wells. Numerous Fruit Trees Including Figs,Persimmon,Orange & Mulberry. Scupernong Vines,Pomegranite Bushes & Much More! Property Sits Off Road In A Serene,Quiet Setting.

For open house information, contact Kathy Davis, LANDMARK REALTY at 334-566-9000

See more property details

