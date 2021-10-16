CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Batesville-curious? These homes are on the market

 8 days ago

(Batesville, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Batesville. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Ly7E_0cTOINih00

50 Twin Oaks Lane, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 3 Baths | $167,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,880 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Finally a nice house in Southside!! This 3BR/2.5BA 1880 SF home has a large on-ground swimming pool w/deck is on a shady lot on a quiet dead end street. The interior has had a nice make over with new flooring, paint and appliances. The three Bedrooms are very large and give plenty of room for everyone. There is a gas fireplace in the living. This one is ready to go. You better call me on this one!!

For open house information, contact Greg Hodge, Choice Realty at 870-793-7778

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21033517)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3csiOl_0cTOINih00

104 Mockingbird Street, Batesville, 72501

4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to Market 104 Mockingbird st in Batesville, AR. Enter the front door in to the entry way, to the left you will find a large living room, and master bedroom. If you go to the right you will find 3 more spacious bedrooms. In the center or heart of this home if you may, you will find a large open kitchen great for family gatherings or entertaining friends. Exit through the sliding doors on to the deck that over looks a 0.5+/- acre fully fenced yard. Call today to make this house your new home!

For open house information, contact Angel Prunty, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

Copyright © 2021 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21032482)

