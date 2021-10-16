Check out these homes for sale in Palmer now

(Palmer, AK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Palmer will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

5451 N Maverick Drive, Palmer, 99645 3 Beds 3 Baths | $640,000 | Condominium | 2,743 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Great location off Palmer Fishhook road. Secluded spot at the end of Maverick. Beautiful landscaping, 1,035 sq ft garage that is 33 ft deep. Master on the main level. Chicken condo, and greenhouse. Lots of perennials. No CCRs so horses, BnB, or other options are available.

369 N Chugach Street, Palmer, 99645 3 Beds 3 Baths | $356,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home. Open concept floor plan, kitchen with island opens up to dining and living area. Half bath downstairs. Master is located upstairs w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, bathroom w/ dual sinks & separate room for toilet & shower. two bedrooms located upstairs, laundry room, and second full bathroom w/ dual sinks.

10414 Glenn Highway, Palmer, 99645 7 Beds 6 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,700 Square Feet | Built in 2018

52 acres of beautiful Alaska living! Live in style in this large ranch w/ a walkout basement. 3 car garage plus a shop. Covered front porch & big southern facing deck with composite decking. Landscaping, custom finishes, triple pane windows, urethane insulation and more. 3 rental cabins on the property with 0 vacancy that bring in $4000/mo in rent! Just 10 minutes from Palmer.

912 S Rebecca Drive, Palmer, 99645 4 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 2002

4 Bedroom home in a great Palmer location. Fantastic commute area is a great subdivision. Paved drive and fully fenced back yard. Kitchen, Living, and Dining area on the main floor Plus the family room with a fireplace. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs with the laundry room. Large back deck to enjoy the back yard fun.

