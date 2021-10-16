CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, TX

House hunt Gainesville: See what’s on the market now

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 8 days ago

(Gainesville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1314 E California Street, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,826 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Beautiful tudor home with incredible history. Originally built in 1898. Complete redo in 1928 with central air & heat, Belgian stain glass windows, imported chestnut wood from England. Entertainment home with media room, high ceilings. lots of room for guests and social get-togethers. Kitchen is updated and spacious. Beautiful view from breakfast nook area into large backyard with magnolia tree over 75 years old. This property is a must see. With a little TLC, it can be the historic type home people will envy.

For open house information, contact Shelley Head-Barthold, Prime Properties at 940-668-0504

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14646678)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBH1v_0cTOIGXc00

110 Falls Creek Circle, Gainesville, 76240

4 Beds 1 Bath | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Adorable & affordable cabin on Moss Lake. Recently remodeled with new windows, floors, appliances, fixtures, new deck, dock & much more. Approx. 146' of waterfront, and approx. half an acre treed lot. Enjoy all the pleasures of the lake....boating, skiing, fishing, wakeboarding, nature walks & more. Watch the sunrise on your spacious deck or just and enjoy the lake in the evening. The community features a 10 acre private park and close to the North boating ramp.

For open house information, contact Rita Greer, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14669010)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Hy0u_0cTOIGXc00

1906 Tulane, Gainesville, 76240

4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This Charming completely remodeled dream home is THE ONE! Established neighborhood with beautiful, mature trees and no through-traffic. The large lot allows for a backyard oasis with a huge, covered patio and sizeable shop. Open floorplan and dreamy kitchen, huge pantry, SS appliances, granite countertops, new cabinets. New flooring throughout. The master addition features a huge walk in closet and large luxury bathroom. This home was taken down to the studs and thoughtfully redesigned and restored. Brand new HVAC duct work, fully rewired and has undergone a full foundation repair and extensive new plumbing. AC updated within the last 2 years. All new energy-efficient windows and newly added insulation.

For open house information, contact Sarah Smith, Lake Kiowa Premiere at 940-665-3300

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14673778)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MKiWh_0cTOIGXc00

515 St-Onge Drive, Gainesville, 76240

0 Bed 1 Bath | $1,800,000 | Farm | 520 Square Feet | Built in 2020

61.43 acres in a high-end equine community adjacent to Lake Kiowa. Perfect private, secluded location for the country home of your dreams or to use as a weekend getaway. Parcel 312666 (20 acres) has a 2400 SF shop built in 2020 including a 520 SF apartment with living area-kitchen, full bath, laundry room, high end finishes and a 480 SF covered front porch. 1,080 SF covered parking for your trailer in back. Parcels are fenced with pipe and cable - have numerous trees, good coastal grass and sandy loam soil. 2nd Parcel 13876 (41.43 acres)-available separately if interested. Property of this quality and size is rarely available this close to Lake Kiowa. There are deed restrictions associated with this property.

For open house information, contact Lynda Weaver, Texas Lifestyle Realty Group at 214-533-9945

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14615843)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fire burns aboard container ship off British Columbia

VICTORIA, British Columbia (AP) — A fire was burning in several containers aboard a cargo ship off Canada’s Pacific coast province of British Columbia on Sunday. The Canadian Coast Guard said it received word late Saturday morning that a fire had broken out in 10 damaged containers aboard the MV Zim Kingston, which is now anchored about five miles off the provincial capital of Victoria, and that two of the burning containers contain hazardous material identified as potassium amylxanthate.
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Braves beat Dodgers 4-2, head to first World Series since '99

ATLANTA — Eddie Rosario capped a remarkable NL Championship Series with a three-run homer, sending the Atlanta Braves to the World Series for the first time since 1999 with a 4-2 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night. The Braves won the best-of-seven series four games...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Gainesville, TX
Business
City
Magnolia, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
Fox News

'Friends' actor James Michael Tyler dies at 59

"Friends" actor James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on the hit sitcom, has died at the age of 59 years. Tyler reportedly died peacefully in his home Saturday evening. The actor was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018, later campaigning for individuals to start testing for the disease as early as 40 years.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Lethal prop gun fired by Alec Baldwin had misfired before

Just a few hours before Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and also wounded the director, Joel Souza, several members of the crew walked off the set of “Rust” because of safety concerns, the sources said. The disclosure came as investigators probing the tragedy...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Open House#New Energy#Glass#Central Air Heat#Belgian#Tlc#Ss Appliances
Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
175
Followers
504
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy