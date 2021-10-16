House hunt Gainesville: See what’s on the market now

(Gainesville, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gainesville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1314 E California Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 3 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,826 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Beautiful tudor home with incredible history. Originally built in 1898. Complete redo in 1928 with central air & heat, Belgian stain glass windows, imported chestnut wood from England. Entertainment home with media room, high ceilings. lots of room for guests and social get-togethers. Kitchen is updated and spacious. Beautiful view from breakfast nook area into large backyard with magnolia tree over 75 years old. This property is a must see. With a little TLC, it can be the historic type home people will envy.

110 Falls Creek Circle, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 1 Bath | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Adorable & affordable cabin on Moss Lake. Recently remodeled with new windows, floors, appliances, fixtures, new deck, dock & much more. Approx. 146' of waterfront, and approx. half an acre treed lot. Enjoy all the pleasures of the lake....boating, skiing, fishing, wakeboarding, nature walks & more. Watch the sunrise on your spacious deck or just and enjoy the lake in the evening. The community features a 10 acre private park and close to the North boating ramp.

1906 Tulane, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,365 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This Charming completely remodeled dream home is THE ONE! Established neighborhood with beautiful, mature trees and no through-traffic. The large lot allows for a backyard oasis with a huge, covered patio and sizeable shop. Open floorplan and dreamy kitchen, huge pantry, SS appliances, granite countertops, new cabinets. New flooring throughout. The master addition features a huge walk in closet and large luxury bathroom. This home was taken down to the studs and thoughtfully redesigned and restored. Brand new HVAC duct work, fully rewired and has undergone a full foundation repair and extensive new plumbing. AC updated within the last 2 years. All new energy-efficient windows and newly added insulation.

515 St-Onge Drive, Gainesville, 76240 0 Bed 1 Bath | $1,800,000 | Farm | 520 Square Feet | Built in 2020

61.43 acres in a high-end equine community adjacent to Lake Kiowa. Perfect private, secluded location for the country home of your dreams or to use as a weekend getaway. Parcel 312666 (20 acres) has a 2400 SF shop built in 2020 including a 520 SF apartment with living area-kitchen, full bath, laundry room, high end finishes and a 480 SF covered front porch. 1,080 SF covered parking for your trailer in back. Parcels are fenced with pipe and cable - have numerous trees, good coastal grass and sandy loam soil. 2nd Parcel 13876 (41.43 acres)-available separately if interested. Property of this quality and size is rarely available this close to Lake Kiowa. There are deed restrictions associated with this property.

