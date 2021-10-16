CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Check out these homes for sale in Oxford now

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 8 days ago

(Oxford, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oxford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNR0L_0cTOIFet00

110 Small Pond Lane, Henderson, 27537

3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1995

MOVE-IN READY 3 BR/ 2 BTH Home + Dining Room + Kitchen + HUGE LIVING ROOM! Massive Master Bath! Country Living on 1.78 ACRES! Huge Deck! Front Porch. Affordable! 13 Month Home Warranty!

For open house information, contact James Hutson, Ninja Realty at 252-915-2311

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2385985)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rN6Pb_0cTOIFet00

12 Joshua Lane, Henderson, 27537

3 Beds 2 Baths | $93,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 1999

MOVE IN READY home near KERR LAKE! 3 BEDROOM/ 2 Bath. Huge 1.7 acre lot! Spacious living room & Kitchen. Nicely sized bedrooms. Excellent location with easy access to I-85. Schools nearby. Low Maintenance! 13 month Home Warranty!

For open house information, contact James Hutson, Ninja Realty at 252-915-2311

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2402677)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X75JJ_0cTOIFet00

2200 Oxford Road, Henderson, 27536

4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,557 Square Feet | Built in 1760

Seated upon nearly 10 acres adjacent to the Henderson Country Club, the historic Bellewood Estate includes a stately 4500 s.f. home constructed circa 1760, a separate in-law suite apartment (1,350 s.f.),a six-stall barn, saltwater pool and pool house w/ outdoor fireplace, sauna. Fully fenced and gated; ready for your horses. Long driveway to circular drive at entrance. An entertainer's dream. Exquisite and Extraordinary. 50 minutes from Raleigh, Durham, RTP, RDU International; 10 minutes to Kerr Lake.

For open house information, contact Mary Kathryn Basnight, Compass North Carolina at 919-726-6548

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2404610)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oyj7z_0cTOIFet00

1609 Lynne Avenue, Henderson, 27536

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Well maintained home in a great neighborhood. Perfect for first time homebuyers! Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, kitchen, dining room, living room, a sunroom for leisure activities with a walk out deck & fenced back yard. Home offers a security system, single carport with concrete driveway & a small storage area. Convenient location with easy access to I-85, medical facilities, shopping & restaurants. Home is a must see & won't last long!

For open house information, contact Patsy Rivers, Coldwell Banker Advantage Hend at 180-027-45345

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2405596)

