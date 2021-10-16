Check out these homes for sale in Oxford now

(Oxford, NC) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oxford. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

110 Small Pond Lane, Henderson, 27537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1995

MOVE-IN READY 3 BR/ 2 BTH Home + Dining Room + Kitchen + HUGE LIVING ROOM! Massive Master Bath! Country Living on 1.78 ACRES! Huge Deck! Front Porch. Affordable! 13 Month Home Warranty!

12 Joshua Lane, Henderson, 27537 3 Beds 2 Baths | $93,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,223 Square Feet | Built in 1999

MOVE IN READY home near KERR LAKE! 3 BEDROOM/ 2 Bath. Huge 1.7 acre lot! Spacious living room & Kitchen. Nicely sized bedrooms. Excellent location with easy access to I-85. Schools nearby. Low Maintenance! 13 month Home Warranty!

2200 Oxford Road, Henderson, 27536 4 Beds 4 Baths | $949,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,557 Square Feet | Built in 1760

Seated upon nearly 10 acres adjacent to the Henderson Country Club, the historic Bellewood Estate includes a stately 4500 s.f. home constructed circa 1760, a separate in-law suite apartment (1,350 s.f.),a six-stall barn, saltwater pool and pool house w/ outdoor fireplace, sauna. Fully fenced and gated; ready for your horses. Long driveway to circular drive at entrance. An entertainer's dream. Exquisite and Extraordinary. 50 minutes from Raleigh, Durham, RTP, RDU International; 10 minutes to Kerr Lake.

1609 Lynne Avenue, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Well maintained home in a great neighborhood. Perfect for first time homebuyers! Home has 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, kitchen, dining room, living room, a sunroom for leisure activities with a walk out deck & fenced back yard. Home offers a security system, single carport with concrete driveway & a small storage area. Convenient location with easy access to I-85, medical facilities, shopping & restaurants. Home is a must see & won't last long!

