Darren Moore furious as Sheff Wed ‘throw away’ two points at AFC Wimbledon

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
Darren Moore rued Sheffield Wednesday’s lack of concentration after they threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at AFC Wimbledon

Lee Gregory’s double had seemingly put the Owls on course for an easy three points but Nesta Guinness-Walker halved the deficit midway through the second half.

Wednesday had chances to kill the game off but AFC Wimbledon struck late, with Jack Rudoni tapping in at the back post from Luke McCormick’s cross.

And Moore was fuming at the full-time whistle, with the result leaving his side just outside the play-off places.

“We just threw two points away today, we should have won the game, end of really,” Moore said.

“In terms of the performance I thought we started the game really well, we had chances in the first half. Second half I thought we started even sharper, quicker, in the first 20 seconds Lee Gregory’s had a chance, set the tone again second half.

“For about an hour, 70 minutes I was really pleased, and for some reason we just let them back in the game from being 2-0 up and having umpteen chances. Just switched off with concentration really and gave them two goals.

“Both goals have come through a lack of concentration, we’ve given them two goals today and threw away two points.

“I was pleased with the energy, I was pleased with the performance, we looked stronger over a longer course of the game, but sometimes it doesn’t still equate to that.

“We’ve thrown two points away because we came here to win the game and we didn’t complete the task.”

AFC Wimbledon have not won since September 11 but manager Mark Robinson was proud of his team’s fighting spirit.

However, he’s called on his players to produce a 90-minute performance to turn their slump around.

He said: “It’s great showing this character, but we could stamp our personality more on games from the start.

“Some of it’s down to age and our learning, you’re playing against experienced sides and that’s what you get. But we’ve got to keep learning as quickly as we possibly can, and then the better we learn, then hopefully we can start going one or two-nil up and then we’ll see where we go from there.

“I probably felt more hard done by at one-nil down than I thought at two-one, because I thought we could have been out of it because they had two or three good chances, but then we went on to have some good chances.

“They probably opened up too much, but their movement was good because they’ve got good players, we’ve got lots of young players who are learning the game.

“But fundamentally we’ve got a point and we’ve got to just refocus and keep growing the young lads.”

