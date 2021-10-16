CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshfield, WI

Check out these homes for sale in Marshfield now

 8 days ago

(Marshfield, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marshfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQn6U_0cTOIC0i00

10685 Eagle Road, Marshfield, 54449

3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in None

"Looking for a country home with just a short drive to Marshfield? This highly desirable rural retreat may be just the one. Sitting southwest of town on a beautiful 2 acre lot you will fall in love with it's country feel. A nice 2 car garage with an attached shop and a beautiful volleyball court make this property truly unique. You will walk into a completely remodeled home and experience a "wow" moment as you witness the craftsmanship of all the updates. From the open concept to the updated bathroom with main floor laundry you'll appreciate the efficiency and feel of this well love home. With updates throughout including a newer furnace, air conditioner, and patio you can spend you time and money on your country hobbies instead of home projects. These properties don't come up often so set up your private showing today!"

For open house information, contact DAN DARGENIO, SUCCESS REALTY INC at 715-389-1225

Copyright © 2021 Central Wisconsin MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWBRWI-22105813)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EDz7B_0cTOIC0i00

701 S Cedar Avenue, Marshfield, 54449

2 Beds 2 Baths | $94,900 | Single Family Residence | 520 Square Feet | Built in 1898

IMAGINATION And a little work will reward you with a real dream house. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car detached garage home has many updates including a new roof 2021, new patio door, some windows, flooring, kitchen appliances, washer & dryer. The upper level bathroom in a work in progress and the seller will leave all material to finish it. Come check out this great home that needs a bit of repairs here & there! Call today! *This home is being sold AS IS.

For open house information, contact Stephanie Spaeth, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190767)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKJz8_0cTOIC0i00

313 Elm Street, Granton, 54436

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Perfectly set on a double corner lot with multiple trees for shade. This Granton beauty feels like home the minute you pull up. The open concept is warm and inviting from the kitchen to the living room. Spacious bedrooms with large closets on the main floor. Recently renovated with tile main floor bathroom. Large backyard that is perfect for entertaining has been all re-excavated in the past two years for great drainage. You’ll enjoy the front deck for sunrises and the back deck for sunsets. So bring your coffee and wine, and make this house your home. *Additional lot at 315 Elm is included in the sale.

For open house information, contact Quentin Rosandich, NextHome Hub City at 715-898-1060

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-190803)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kCXzh_0cTOIC0i00

6082 Richfield Dr, Arpin, 54410

3 Beds 0 Bath | $139,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2011

All building new in last ten years. House and small shed in 2011. Long shed in 2013 and hip roof barn in 2015. Property needs well and septic. Finish the electrical and install plumbing, bathroom, finish kitchen. Upstairs is wired, insulation in place, put drywall up and flooring down and it's complete. There is no electrical service tp property at this time. The permit is in hand for privy septic system. Horse barn 24x30, nine foot ceiling, Long shed 10x88 seven foot ceiling and the Hip roof barn 30x56 with 10 foot ceiling.

For open house information, contact Terry Estes, Dairyland Real Estate at 608-882-3700

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1904547)

See more property details

