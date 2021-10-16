House hunt Greenwood: See what’s on the market now

(Greenwood, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Greenwood. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

404 West Jefferson, Greenwood, 38930 4 Beds 2 Baths | $118,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Very Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home. This spacious home features large rooms, beautiful hardwood floors, a nice kitchen, dining room, living room, sunroom and a split floor plan. Beautiful backyard with lots of storage.

5607 County Road 145, Greenwood, 38930 4 Beds 4 Baths | $348,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,100 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Unique home, custom built and located on 3.2 ac+/- with Yazoo River frontage and an adorable treehouse.This home features: protected antique front door, open Kitchen and Den with wood burning fireplace, gorgeous living room and dining room with beautiful hardwood floors., glassed garden room, swimming pool and You feel as if you are miles from anyone, but only 4 miles to town. Wonderful private setting on the Yazoo River. Listen to the birds chirp and watch a beautiful Delta sunset over cotton fields across the street.

500 W Jefferson, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,514 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This cute home needs a little TLC but would be a prefect home for a young couple or empty nester. Nice big den in back and a huge backyard for privacy. Don't miss a chance to see this home today!

109 Mocking Bird Lane, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 3 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,217 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Come home to this beautiful well maintained home! Seated on a huge corner lot there is yard space galore on the front or back yard. Formal living and dining room, huge den, eat in kitchen nook are amongst the perfect features you will find in this home! The hall guest bath has been recently updated and the master bath will be updated before the home close! The fridge stays with the home, so you can enjoy all of your updated appliances. Call your favorite Real Estate Agent today for your private tour!

