Top homes for sale in Abingdon

473 Rugby Terrace, Abingdon, 24210 5 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Here you got a true charmer and class right in the heart of down town Abingdon VA and being a rare find. Entering through the front stepping into the foyer with stunning oak hardwood floors flowing though out most of the main level. Just to the right of the foyer you find a functional bedroom or could easily be used as an office. Moving forward you will find an expansive dinning area ready to accommodate many. Through a cased opening & adjoining the dinning area here you find an inviting den being great for recreation, tv or overflow for guest on those special occasions. Now just off the dinning room we step into a stylish kitchen with an enclosed porch adjoining to help with guest or possibly expansion of the kitchen. Moving forward off the foyer lets head up the dazzling stairway to the second level where here we find 3 more spacious and another complete & stylish bath. Also the same beautiful 3/4 oak travels through this area as well with our oversized based encompassing and completing. Not last nor least now lets head outside where we find a level and private back yard area great for enjoying family gatherings, grilling and chilling. Also a detached garage with a separate entrance from the side to the flooring space above which could easily be converted into an office or possibly a rental space with covenants and zoning allowing. To many things not to mention. In town, walking distance to creeper trail, shopping as well as affordable with an adjoining lot. Call Today..

454 Southwest Oakland Street, Abingdon, 24210 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Location, Location, Location! 3 bed, 2 bath home resting on a pedestal that is walking distance to the farmer's market, grocery store, parks, and more! Right in the heart of historic Abingdon VA. Enter from the covered carport into the soothing great room, moving forward into the open concept kitchen offering ample room for the chief cook to prepare those evening dinners. Just steps off the kitchen you will find two spacious bedrooms with full bath to share between. Moving on you will find a charming study or make it your own area and a functional laundry area. Separated from the other bedrooms and bath you will find the exceptional master bedroom having its own private bath. Now let's move outside just off the kitchen to where we find an open deck space awaiting you and your grill for a great place to chill. One level living, walking distance to town and stones throw from I-81... don't wonder what happened make it happen!

28083 Fairhaven Road, Abingdon, 24211 5 Beds 4 Baths | $797,500 | Single Family Residence | 6,511 Square Feet | Built in 2009

REDUCED! PICTURESQUE MOUNTAIN and PASTORAL VIEWS! Situated on 16+ ACRES in beautiful SWVA, this 5 BEDROOM/4 BATH home is conveniently located minutes from both the Virginia Creeper Trail and Abingdon Vineyards. Built in 2009, this custom, one-owner home features HW flooring, extensive wood molding and trim, 2x6 walls, 50 year architectural shingle roof, and Andersen windows. The updated kitchen boasts NEW quartz counter-tops, soft close cabinetry, copper sink, recessed lighting, walk-in pantry, and a center island for food prep. The over-sized master bedroom ensuite features a spacious tiled walk-in shower, NEW quartz counter-tops, 2 walk-in closets, private dressing area, built-ins and plantation shutters. Step into the adjoining sunroom, where the stunning wall of windows showcases the incredible views from this property. Upstairs there's a 5th bedroom with a view, full bath, home office, rec room, and an "other" space - perfect spot for a media room. Plus, there's storage galore!

21332 Lake Road, Abingdon, 24211 4 Beds 4 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,505 Square Feet | Built in 1901

This unique South Holston Lake property has been enjoyed by the same family for parts of the past 7 decades. Originally was part of the Shankle farm and then was used as a campground. This listing includes adjoining parcel (23142 Anchor Lane, Abingdon, VA )with additional 2607 foot farm house and another 2.4 acres(included in total acreage). Property characteristics include a small vineyard, tennis courts, bunk house, lake frontage with dock, gazebo, large equipment or event shelter and huge concrete storage building. House was created from an old dairy barn and silo with green house , wine cellar, whole house generator, walk in cooler in the basement. Four Car Garage. Geothermal Heating. Possible uses for this property include rental, family compound, fishing camp, event space. Main house has several kitchen spaces and lots of possibilities.

