Check out these Sonora homes on the market

8768 Hwy 49, Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Welcome to the Nest... Perched on a hilltop amongst the tree tops you'll find this magical home. A lovely setting located just minutes from New Melones lake and all things nature...Imagine daily sunrises from the private back patio and sunsets from the great room, Master bedroom and front deck. The 4.98 acre parcel is zoned RE-5 which allows for a second home (up to 1,200 sq feet) to be built. There is plenty of parking here and useable land for your animals, gardening and outdoor activites. This special one level home has a casual and earthy warmth that sparkles with personality!! Upon entering you will notice the gorgeous wide pine plank floors, Wood beamed vaulted ceilings, cozy new wood insert and brick hearth. The kitchen dining and living areas convene as a great room making this a perfect gathering space for friends and family. The natural sunlight creates such a warm and wonderful feeling, you may never want to leave this special space! The back side of the house offers 3 private bedrooms (all with sliders) while the third bedroom offers a separate entrance and parking area (perfect for Air B and B!!) The Remodeled bath is Jack and Jill for a versatile and sensible lay out. Think of the Income potential for Air B and B! The remodeled Master bath offers a custom built vanity with granite tops, radiant heat tile flooring, and oversized tile shower. Nice finished garage offers TONS of storage space/cabinets PLUS a workshop ready for your projects! A new fireplace insert will be installed the week of Oct 4th, just in time for the Fall weather! A short drive to historic Jamestown, Columbia, Sonora or Angels Camp you will appreciate this convenient location. Hurry to schedule your showing to see this one of a kind Mountain home! The sellers regrettably need to sell to to family matters.

18870 Old Bridge, Jamestown, 95327 3 Beds 2 Baths | $649,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Driving into this gated community you'll immediately discover the peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle. This like-new, contemporary home has been designed for the modern eye. With every detail exquisitely appointed you'll see why this home won't last long on the market. Walking inside the grandeur of it all will ensconce you with the high ceilings and open floor plan with a light color palette. Impressive tile and quartz counters flow room to room. French doors lead to your outdoor patio, where a huge outdoor fireplace will keep you warm in the cold Winter nights while entertaining. Geothermal and solar power will save you hundreds of dollars a month on your electric bill. From the bathrooms to the bedrooms, not one detail is left out. Come and see for yourself. Seize the chance to make this house your forever home, call today for the next available showing.

22607 Cedar Pines, Twain Harte, 95383 4 Beds 3 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,892 Square Feet | Built in 1989

As you walk through the front door this Dramatic Two Story, Open Beam with Knotty Pine Ceilings home will take your breath away! Custom built and boasting almost 3000 square feet, this four bedroom three bathroom two car garage is a one of a kind masterpiece. Facing South the views through two stories of windows overlook Mount Provo will not disappoint! Sun pours into every room filling them with energy and inspiration. The large open floor plan flows from room to room then on to outside where they are all connected with an even larger sun-drenched wraparound redwood deck. Looking for you own in home personal SPA?! this home has everything and is awaiting your personal masseuse! Start by stepping into the custom built cedar sauna then across the hall to the huge electronically controlled steam shower. Next wonder outdoors to a star lit night while you sink deeply into relaxation, feeling millions of bubbles surround you in the hot tub. Not sure what is next? Choose from two master suites; both include hardwood floors, tall open beam knotty pine ceilings and private deck. Adobe tiles from the San Jose mission, hardwood floors and specially designed windows make this impeccable home a must see. Just off the kitchen toward the garage you will find a large laundry room with tons of storage and extra wash sink. All appliances are included. Level street access, energy efficient irrigation system and gorgeous trees adorn this beautiful parcel. Don't miss out on this once in a lifetime chance to own such an amazing, breath taking, sun filled custom built home.

22852 Four Wheel Dr, Sonora, 95370 1 Bed 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 344 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Do you desire to live a simple life in harmony with nature? This modern tiny home may be your dream come true! This beautiful property would the perfect mountain get-a-way, a full time home, or even a vacation rental.... there are limitless possibilities. This unique tiny home is divided into two buildings, which increases the potential uses. In addition to the breathtaking views, a trail has been cut from the house down to the seasonal creek. Close to Yosemite National Park, Dodge Ridge Ski Resort, Lake Don Pedro, old town Sonora, hiking, fishing, and alpine adventuring up Hwy 108, come find serenity in this beautiful property today!

