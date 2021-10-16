CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Mark Robins praises ‘brave’ Coventry for comeback draw at Blackburn

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t360G_0cTOHjym00

Coventry manager Mark Robins praised the “bottle” of his “brave” side after they fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Blackburn

The hosts looked well on their way after a clinical two-goal burst at the end of the first half, through Joe Rothwell’s clever finish and Sam Gallagher’s effort.

But the Sky Blues showed great character to fight back with two quickfire goals of their own, the first when Tyler Walker converted Todd Kane’s pinpoint cross in the 62nd minute and an equaliser six minutes later after Liam Kelly’s spectacular strike hit the woodwork but bounced in off goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Despite the freak nature of the second, it was no less than the Sky Blues deserved after a rousing comeback. Coventry are fourth in the Championship and have lost just two of their last 10 games.

Robins praised the second-half performance after the disappointing first.

He said: “First half, it was too far away from what we expect and what we’re used to. We were just a little bit reluctant to go and engage, which meant we weren’t in the right positions when we got the ball, so we were giving the ball away too often.

“Misplaced passes from both teams, but the early stages, and even before the first goal, there wasn’t much between the two teams.

“They ended up getting a goal which was, from our perspective, really poor.

“And then really after that you expect us to try and be a bit better for the next 10 minutes or so because we’ve spoken about things away from home. We understand we have to be a little bit better. Results have be better and performances have to be better.

“Second half, we came out and were really brave. To go two down was a real blow because it was a poor goal we gave them. But we know we’re a good side when we believe and in the second half they showed belief and showed some bottle, had a go and it made for a really entertaining second half.

“I think we really deserved it (the draw).”

Blackburn are without a win in three and Tony Mowbray believes his side “shot themselves in the foot”.

He said: “I thought it was a good game of football. We have to totally respect what Coventry have achieved this season and how good a team they are.

“They’ve got good individual footballers, we were aware of that, and we were trying to find a way to win the game.

“I think ultimately we shot ourselves in the foot to be honest. I think we got into a position where the game should have been won, and yet some pretty basic errors led to their first goal and then, kicking to their own fans, you’d have to say gave them a lift. Ultimately, we’ve dropped two points.

“When it went to 2-2, we seemed to get back on the front foot and it looked like there was only one team going to win it. There are plenty of positives. We know they’re a good side, but I do think we are really disappointed that we did not go on and win it.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Malky Mackay accepts blame for Ross County form after 10-game winless run

Ross County manager Malky Mackay expressed his pride in his players despite another defeat and accepted responsibility for their plight. County lost 3-2 at home for the second week running and in even more frustrating circumstances for Mackay. After Max Stryjek saved Jordan White’s penalty while County were leading through...
SOCCER
newschain

Georgios Giakoumakis focused on Hibernian after opening Celtic account

Georgios Giakoumakis turned his sights on Hibernian after getting his Celtic career up and running with his first goal in Saturday’s 2-0 home win against St Johnstone. It was a first start for the Greece striker since signing from Dutch side VVV-Venlo in August for a reported fee of £2.5million and he came up against a stuffy Saints side.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Coventry boss Mark Robins has taken team from depths of bottom tier and plastic porcine protests to Premier League day-dreams — despite club having no money and no home

Mark Robins scored one of the most famous goals in the history of Manchester United but is now in danger of becoming better known for something even more remarkable. Robins — who scored for United at Nottingham Forest to help keep Sir Alex Ferguson in a job in 1990 — has been the manager of Coventry City for four and a half years.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Robins
Person
Joe Rothwell
Person
Tony Mowbray
Person
Todd Kane
The Independent

Late Leeds equaliser not enough for Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds deserved victory after Rodrigo’s stoppage-time penalty salvaged a point in a 1-1 home draw against Wolves.Spain forward Rodrigo held his nerve in the fourth minute of added time to convert his first goal of the season from the spot after Leeds substitute Joe Gelhardt went tumbling under Nelson Semedo’s challenge.Wolves had ridden the storm at a raucous Elland Road and appeared set to notch their fourth straight Premier League win after snatching the lead through Hwang Hee-chan’s early close-range finish.Bielsa said: “Apart from the initial minutes in both halves we could control the game. We created...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wilson praises Newcastle 'character' for Crystal Palace draw

Callum Wilson's magnificent overhead kick cancelled out Christian Benteke's opener as Newcastle held Crystal Palace to a draw in the Magpies' first game since the departure of manager Steve Bruce. Graeme Jones, Bruce's former assistant, took charge of the visitors at Selhurst Park following the 60-year-old's dismissal by the club's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Dundee draw not down to pressure of going top, says Hearts boss Robbie Neilson

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson dismissed suggestions the pressure of going top of the cinch Premiership had affected his players during the 1-1 draw with Dundee. John Souttar’s 20-yard curler was enough to send Hearts top on Saturday night, but a late header from Jason Cummings ensured it was two points dropped for the hosts, with the visiting fans the ones celebrating at the end.
SOCCER
newschain

Tam Courts staying grounded despite Dundee United’s flying start to season

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts insists his targets remain the same despite his side’s stunning start to the season. The Tangerines made it three cinch Premiership wins in a row against Motherwell at Tannadice on Saturday, with the 2-1 victory coming thanks to goals by Ryan Edwards and Charlie Mulgrew either side of a Tony Watt penalty for the Steelmen.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blackburn#Football#The Sky Blues
newschain

Leeds handed boost as Raphinha plays down injury concerns

Leeds winger Raphinha has revealed the injury he sustained in Saturday’s Premier League draw against Wolves is “nothing serious”. The Brazilian international hobbled out of the 1-1 draw at Elland Road following a sliding challenge from Wolves defender Romain Saiss early in the second half. Leeds had started the game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Euan Henderson strikes twice late on as Alloa shock Queen’s Park

A late brace from Euan Henderson saw Alloa secure a dramatic 4-3 victory at cinch League One leaders Queen’s Park. After the hosts had replied to Kevin Cawley’s first-minute opener with Bob McHugh goals either side of the break, Craig Howie brought things back level by heading past Willie Muir in the 54th minute.
SOCCER
newschain

Steven Gerrard tips Alfredo Morelos to get ‘many more’ after 100th Rangers goal

Steven Gerrard paid tribute to Alfredo Morelos after the Rangers striker scored his 100th goal in Light Blue to help the champions to a 2-1 win over St Mirren. The Colombia striker, signed from HJK Helsinki in 2017, had been stuck on the 99 mark since netting against Hibernian earlier in the month but, just before the break in Paisley, after a Kemar Roofe penalty had cancelled out a fourth-minute strike by Buddies midfielder Connor Ronan, Morelos headed in a cross from skipper James Tavernier for his landmark goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cornet hits the right notes to rescue point for Burnley at Southampton

Burnley’s wait for a first win goes on but they escaped from Southampton with a 2-2 draw thanks to a double blast from Maxwel Cornet.Saints had marched out at St Mary’s accompanied by a brass band, but their hopes of a second victory of the season were dashed by Cornet.A classic was not expected on the south coast as these two teams had managed only one win and 11 goals between them from a total of 16 Premier League matches.But in a match high on excitement, if low on quality, Cornet gave Burnley the lead before Saints equalised through Tino...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Patrick Vieira pleased with Palace progress despite lack of victories

Patrick Vieira is eager to address Crystal Palace’s lack of wins but is pleased with the progress his squad have made since his summer arrival. The Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by Newcastle on Saturday when they should have secured a second Premier League victory of the season. Christian Benteke hit both the post and crossbar, missed a one-on-one and also saw a late headed effort ruled out for a foul after he had opened the scoring.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

41K+
Followers
97K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy