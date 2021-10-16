Check out these homes for sale in Sequim now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

 8 days ago

(Sequim, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sequim will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

51 Juan De Fuca Way, Port Angeles, 98362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $395,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This new 3/2 1493 sq ft 2021 home is located in a neighborhood with stunning waterviews. The open design of this house flows nicely throughout. The interiors include: *Generous Size Kitchen w/Beautiful Birch Cabinetry *Mudroom/Laundry Rm* Master w/ Attached Master Bath *Split Bedroom Design (Master on north end, beds 2 & 3 on the south end) *Full Main Bath. The beautiful aggregate sidewalk, patio, & front steps really make this one pop. A garage will be built on the south side of the property.

For open house information, contact Lynn Moreno, Olympic Real Estate Group at 360-565-5702

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351224)

205 W 9Th, Port Angeles, 98362

4 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,226 Square Feet | Built in 1922

This 1920's craftsman home retains it's original architectural details w/ beauty & grace. Oak floors, gorgeous woodwork, built-in cabinetry, high ceilings w/picture hanger ledge, welcoming covered porch faces south. Kitchen remodel, dbl pane windows, heat pump, new HW tank, good roof. Basement has a family rm, 3//4 BA, lg laundry, tons of storage. 2-car garage has a workbench. Pvt fenced back yard. Desirable neighborhood in central PA w/beautiful Olympic Mtn Views! $10K credit to buyer w/ acceptable offer!

For open house information, contact Marc Thomsen, CB - Uptown Realty PA at 360-452-7861

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351839)

443 Dungeness Meadows, Sequim, 98382

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1977

2 bedroom 2 bath and you own the land! Located on a DOUBLE LOT in Dungeness Meadows this home has lots of potential. Newer laminate flooring throughout the main living area and lots of vinyl windows bring a light and airy feeling to this space. New cedar porch provides a great space to relax and enjoy the summer. Comfortable floorplan with a great room concept makes this home welcoming and ready for new owners to give this home the remaining TLC it needs. Great starter home or rental!

For open house information, contact Kaylene Byrne, BrokersGroup R.E. Professionals at 360-681-8778

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351449)

1830 Melody Lane, Port Angeles, 98362

4 Beds 3 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,298 Square Feet | Built in 1965

There is room to grow and play on this 3/4 acre lot with a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in a good neighborhood close to the golf course and Peninsula College. Three bedrooms are upstairs with one bedroom downstairs in this split-level home. Lots of windows for a light, bright feel. The two car garage has storage. Peekaboo salt water view. While the home needs updating, you have good bones to work with. The south facing back deck is spacious and overlooks a large back yard. Walking trail nearby!

For open house information, contact Jeanine Cardiff, JACE Real Estate at 360-452-1210

Copyright © 2021 Olympic Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OMLSWA-351512)

