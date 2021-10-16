On the hunt for a home in Marion? These houses are on the market

(Marion, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Marion than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

514 Villa Drive, Marion, 62959 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,648 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Move in Ready. New Garage Door Opener in 2021; New Concrete pad to garage in 2021; Many other updates over the past few years to include quartz counter tops in the kitchen plus new hardware on the cabinets and ceramic backsplash behind the sink area. While none of the appliances are original, the refrigerator was new in 2019. Nice plantation blinds accent all the rooms. Freshly painted. Extra large patio in back plus a very private front patio. All the furniture is negotiable and was purchased in 2020 and rarely used. The 3rd bedroom, used as an office, with an entrance to the master bath, does not have a closet. This villa is located at the end of the road so no neighbors on the 1 side. Monthly Assoc fee of $77 covers Snow removal, mowing & trash pick up.

For open house information, contact WANDA CAIN, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

631 Lake Harbor Drive, Marion, 62959 2 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,984 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Cute custom built 2 bed 2 bath 1900 sqft waterfront property right in Marion! It is surrounded by water and has beautiful outdoor space. Features of this home include built-in speakers, intercom system, 9 foot ceilings, central vacuum, built-in pella 'never clean' blinds in all windows, huge master suite and master closet, gorgeous landscaping with sprinkler system. Beautiful home in a beautiful location and only minutes away from shopping and the Interstate. Call today for your own private showing!

For open house information, contact RHIANNON SANDEFUR, RE/MAX INTEGRITY at 618-499-2520

85 Moss Creek Drive, Goreville, 62939 3 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,040 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Cross Owner's Private Bridge Over Sandstone Creek to Outstanding Pristine, Modern, Private, Completely Remodeled Home on 10 Off Water Outlots at Lake of Egypt! Dream Kitchen w/Huge Island, SS Appliances(gas range) Coffee Bar, Corner Office/Study Area. All Drywall. Tigris Bamboo Flooring & Carpet. Mast BR has Barn Door & Whitewashed Vertical Shiplap, Walk-in Closet w/Drawer/Shelving Unit,4 Piece Bath w/Dlb Sink, Shower & Jacuzzi Tub. Fam Rm Fireplace Ready for Gas Log. Metal Roof. Thermal Windows. Metal Carport. Concrete Front Patio & Sidewalk Just Completed. Nicely Landscaped Accents What Nature Already Provided. Huge Back Yard For Pool, Pole Barn, Garden, Kids & Dogs. If You Are Looking For A True Move In Ready Home & Privacy but Easy Drive to Fishing & Boating at Lake Of Egypt. Hunting, Hiking & Biking at Shawnee Forest, Ferne Clyffe & Tunnel Hill Trail, Shopping, Hospital, Schools & Quick Assess to Both I-24 & I-57. COME SEE! WILL NOT DISAPPOINT! High Speed Fiber Optic Coming Soon!

For open house information, contact LYNN BEASLEY, MIDWEST REAL ESTATE at 618-658-2006

1802 Roye Lane, Marion, 62959 4 Beds 2 Baths | $246,750 | Single Family Residence | 2,050 Square Feet | Built in 2017

Over 2,000 square feet all on one level with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. This home was built 5 years ago and has some wonderful features like tray ceiling, vinyl flooring, and spacious split floor plan. There are French doors which lead to a large backyard with a newly installed pool. The yard is fenced in and ready for children and fur babies. The primary bedroom has two walk-in closets and private bath with dual sinks, soaking tub, and shower with sitting area built-in. This property has much to offer to the new owners. Call or text listing broker to set up a showing appointment.

For open house information, contact LEAH MCWILLIAMS, DAVE THOMPSON REALTY at 618-997-1111