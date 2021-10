Break out the beats and the scratchy tape: Xbox is bringing you back to 2001 with a skate video complete with throwback sneakers. In the skate tape pulled straight from the start of the century, an Xbox camera crew followed a group of friends boarding through their day and rocking the new Xbox 20th Forum Tech sneakers. The clip’s release accompanied an Oct. 6 announcement that this new adidas Xbox collaboration celebrates the game system’s first generation, launched 20 years ago. In the clip, skaters even take a break from ollies and nollies to get in some “Halo: Combat Evolved” on the original Xbox.

