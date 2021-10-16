Check out these Madisonville homes on the market

(Madisonville, KY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Madisonville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

165 Chestnut Street, Sacramento, 42372 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Check out this cute 3 bed 1 bath home in Sacramento! It comes with an additional lot that has hookup for a manufactured home and a HUGE storage building. Convenient location! Close proximity to local amenities. Home also features a room that would be the perfect spot for a "man cave"

525 Richmond Drive, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Open concept, home completely renovated 3 years ago including new HVAC, water heater, flooring, sheet rock, cabinets, countertops, appliances, electrical, and plumbing. List price should've been 124900, originally,was clerical error

230 Dogwood Lane, Madisonville, 42431 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,822 Square Feet | Built in 1982

This is a MUST see to appreciate! A custom-built 2 bedroom (with the opportunity of a 3rd) and 1.5 baths, on 4.45 acres. On the main level, you will enter into a gorgeous living room with lots of natural lighting that flows into the kitchen. The family and dining room offers lots of space for gatherings with family. This home offers additional space that would be suitable for an office or nursery on the upper level (creative designers, here is your space!) The upper level presents a full bath, both bedrooms and laundry room. Featuring a 2 car garage, 40x50 pole barn building, and a fireplace. Sit back and relax on your choice of the back covered deck or the screened in front porch for the upcoming autumn evenings! Conveniently located in James Madison Middle and North Hopkins High School districts. The washer and dryer will stay with the home. $279,900 Contact Melanie White at 270-903-2306 for a personal tour today!

630 Stagecoach Rd, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Built in 2005, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cathedral ceiling in living room, and a walk-in closet in primary bedroom. Since 2015, there have been many updates; stainless appliances, new carpet in family room, laminate flooring in foyer and kitchen, updated bathroom vanities and flooring, new HVAC, and water heater.

