Check out these homes on the Lucedale market now

(Lucedale, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lucedale. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2108 Rocky Creek Road, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $216,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Ready for a New Home Owner. This Beautiful Craftsman Open Floor plan is in Rocky Creek School District, George County. The large living room is open to the kitchen with granite countertops and vinyl flooring. Split bedroom plan with master bath boasting a tub, separate shower and double vanities. Don't miss out on this beautiful home. and great location.

210 Twin Creek Rd, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful Updated Home-3br/2ba with 1749sf on 1.75 acres. Features: stainless appliances, granite countertops, metal roof, back patio, asphalt driveway, workshop, and so much more. The home was updated in 2020 with new appliances, fixtures, countertops, and roof.

6751 Charlie, Wilmer, 36587 3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1997

WOW!! WELL-MAINTAINED BRICK HOME ON 5 ACRES IN THE COUNTRY! Ideal for large family reunions, horses, pets, and home-businesses. Amenities include a 5 acre lot with a large barn, covered parking, greenhouse, mostly fenced yard, RV parking with full hook-up, and a fire pit. This very cute brick home features laminate flooring throughout, stainless appliances, and spacious rooms. Enjoy country living at it's finest within 10-15 minutes of Mobile City limits. CALL YOUR REALTOR!

113 Lee Anderson Rd, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Charming Home - 1 Acres Quite and Private, yet Convenient Location. Recently Updated, Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings. This affordable family home is in move-in condition with new metal roof, new flooring, open kitchen /w breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom. Plus, large walk-in shower. A great value with washer/dryer and carport remaining.

