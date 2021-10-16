CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucedale, MS

Check out these homes on the Lucedale market now

Lucedale News Alert
Lucedale News Alert
 8 days ago

(Lucedale, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Lucedale. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Rlc9_0cTOGlUl00

2108 Rocky Creek Road, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $216,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,602 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction Ready for a New Home Owner. This Beautiful Craftsman Open Floor plan is in Rocky Creek School District, George County. The large living room is open to the kitchen with granite countertops and vinyl flooring. Split bedroom plan with master bath boasting a tub, separate shower and double vanities. Don't miss out on this beautiful home. and great location.

For open house information, contact Karen S Wright, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-380100)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pn5lu_0cTOGlUl00

210 Twin Creek Rd, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful Updated Home-3br/2ba with 1749sf on 1.75 acres. Features: stainless appliances, granite countertops, metal roof, back patio, asphalt driveway, workshop, and so much more. The home was updated in 2020 with new appliances, fixtures, countertops, and roof.

For open house information, contact Janie L Grice, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-380181)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rpzFP_0cTOGlUl00

6751 Charlie, Wilmer, 36587

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1997

WOW!! WELL-MAINTAINED BRICK HOME ON 5 ACRES IN THE COUNTRY! Ideal for large family reunions, horses, pets, and home-businesses. Amenities include a 5 acre lot with a large barn, covered parking, greenhouse, mostly fenced yard, RV parking with full hook-up, and a fire pit. This very cute brick home features laminate flooring throughout, stainless appliances, and spacious rooms. Enjoy country living at it's finest within 10-15 minutes of Mobile City limits. CALL YOUR REALTOR!

For open house information, contact Paul Carter, PAUL CARTER AGENCY at 251-461-0777

Copyright © 2021 Gulf Coast MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GCMLSAL-657880)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JL2gE_0cTOGlUl00

113 Lee Anderson Rd, Lucedale, 39452

3 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Charming Home - 1 Acres Quite and Private, yet Convenient Location. Recently Updated, Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings. This affordable family home is in move-in condition with new metal roof, new flooring, open kitchen /w breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Large master bedroom. Plus, large walk-in shower. A great value with washer/dryer and carport remaining.

For open house information, contact Betty Cobb, Coldwell Banker Smith Home Rltrs-Gautier at 228-497-1800

Copyright © 2021 Mississippi Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-380577)

ABOUT

With Lucedale News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

