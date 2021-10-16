NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition + shows off first Switch footage in new trailer

Publisher Microids has announced that the release date for OSome Studio’s The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf has been delayed on consoles, but the PC Steam and GOG launch remains set for October 26. Now, the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf have a new release date of November 16 in North America, November 5 in Europe, and November 20 in Australia / New Zealand. (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are coming in 2022 with “exclusive content.”) Additionally, logistical issues have resulted in the cancellation of the collector’s edition of the game (and also the collector’s edition of a totally different game, Marsupilami: Hoobadventure) on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but the Switch version is still available for preorder.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO