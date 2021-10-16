CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition + shows off first Switch footage in new trailer

By A.K Rahming
Nintendo Enthusiast
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASCAR Heat Ultimate Edition+ will be speeding its way onto the Nintendo Switch in just a matter of days. This is will serve as the first NASCAR title to come to a Nintendo system in several years. As a result, 704Games, the studio behind this port, seems to be putting a...

To The Rescue! delayed to Q1 2022 on Switch, new trailer

To The Rescue! has a new release window on Switch, as the heartfelt dog shelter management simulator has been delayed to Q1 2022 on the platform. Publisher Freedom Games and developer Little Rock Games shared the news while announcing a November 4 launch date for the PC version today. For...
Shin Megami Tensei V for Nintendo Switch Gets New Trailer Showing Black Frost in Action

Atlus is continuing its long-running series of trailers focusing on the over 200+ demons of its upcoming JRPG Shin Megami Tensei V. This time around we get to see the gameplay of the demon Black Frost, which debuted in Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne in 2003 and is one of the demons originally created by Atlus, not inspired by particular mythologies.
Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition Switch Game's Trailer Reveals Release on December 3

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Friday that it will release the Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition game for Nintendo Switch on December 3. The company began streaming an announcement trailer for the game. The life-simulation game features customizable avatars, Disney-themed mini-games, and characters from several Disney franchises. Bandai...
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 trailer shows off Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2) DLC

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 continues getting new content despite already being a five-year-old game, and the next DLC character is Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2). The Universe 6 Saiyan will join Gogeta (DB Super) and Jiren (Full Power) as part of the Legendary Pack 2, or DLC #12. Caulifla (Super Saiyan...
New Found Footage Pokemon Legends Arceus Trailer Hints at New Pokemon; but What is It?

The Pokemon Company have released “found footage” trailer for Pokemon Legends Arceus, hinting at a new Pokemon. But what could it be?. The new trailer’s found footage style is ideal for Halloween. Glossing over the fact someone has found a camera in the ancient past (the Arceus smartphone exists after all), we see a snowy mountain.
Dying Light Platinum Edition Switch launch trailer

Dying Light: Platinum Edition has made it to Switch, and we have a new trailer to celebrate. Techland published a video promoting the open world zombie survival game’s launch on Nintendo’s console. Here’s a whole bunch of information about the title:. Rove an infected world where only the strongest will...
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp Gets New Trailer Showing Gameplay & More

Today Spike Chunsoft released a new trailer mostly focusing on the upcoming Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. The trailer actually starts with a brief introduction of the other Danganronpa games included in the Danganronpa Decadence collection for the Switch, but it quickly moves on to showcasing Ultimate Summer Camp. We...
The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf console release date delayed, PC still on track

Publisher Microids has announced that the release date for OSome Studio’s The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf has been delayed on consoles, but the PC Steam and GOG launch remains set for October 26. Now, the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf have a new release date of November 16 in North America, November 5 in Europe, and November 20 in Australia / New Zealand. (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions are coming in 2022 with “exclusive content.”) Additionally, logistical issues have resulted in the cancellation of the collector’s edition of the game (and also the collector’s edition of a totally different game, Marsupilami: Hoobadventure) on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but the Switch version is still available for preorder.
Apex Legends Season 11 Launch Trailer Shows Off New Legend

The launch trailer for Apex Legends Season 11 has arrived, and with it comes a better look at the newest Legend, Ash, as well as the same tropical environment that Respawn Entertainment seems to have been teasing over the past couple of days. The trailer features a number of Legends fighting on an island during what was supposed to be a beach day, according to Mirage, and it also appears to show us our first real look at what Ash may be capable of in-game.
Mario Party Superstars gets commercial to celebrate upcoming launch

Mario Party Superstars is launching next week on October 29. We already have a pretty good idea about the game’s various modes and features. Nintendo of America, wishing to hype up the title, has released a commercial for Mario Party Superstars. And, while it does a good job showcasing some of the minigames, it nevertheless felt the need to lie to the gaming public about how families will experience the party game.
Cassette Beasts, a monster-fusing open-world RPG, is coming to Switch

Raw Fury has announced that it is now the publisher for UK indie developer Bytten Studio’s Cassette Beasts, a monster-fusing turn-based open-world RPG headed to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Game Pass, and PC. Cassette Beasts has no release window yet, but it does have an announcement trailer with a cool backing track. The game premise is that you are on the remote island of New Wirral, and people use cassette tapes to transform for battle against “strange creatures.” You can also record monsters to cassette tapes to learn their abilities. By forming bonds with other people and helping your selected partner complete their goals, it will (somehow) help you more effectively fuse two monster forms.
Crying action RPG Crystar weeps its way to Nintendo Switch in spring 2022

FuRyu has announced that its action RPG Crystar is headed to Nintendo Switch this February in Japan, and NIS America will bring it to the West in spring 2022 with English and Japanese voicing. Crystar follows Rei and her little sister Mirai who find themselves summoned to Purgatory by an...
Happy Game out on Switch next week, new trailer

Developer Amanita Design has announced a final release date for Happy Game, its horror adventure game. Switch players can pick up the title on October 28. Here’s some additional information about Happy Game:. A little boy falls asleep to a horrible nightmare. Can you make him happy again?. At first...
