Check out these Immokalee homes on the market

(Immokalee, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Immokalee will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

114 Immokalee Dr, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 3 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,406 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Great Investment & amazing opportunity to own a turnkey income property. This triplex can be commercial or residential use, city water, currently 3 apartments. Each apartment has a unique floor plan with screened patio. Minutes to main roads, shops, dining, & schools. Lease currently in place from October 2021 thru May 2022 income $4000 a month guaranteed until end of term. Lease can transfer over to new owner!

711 10Th St Se, Naples, 34117 4 Beds 3 Baths | $749,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,468 Square Feet | Built in 1998

AMAZING large 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom pool home, over 2500 total sq. ft. situated on 2.5 Acres close to Wilson Blvd. Most of the property is fenced. TWO HUGE storage rooms and outdoor shed, also there is extra paved parking for your boat or RV. This split floor plan includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Downstairs has a large apartment with a bedroom and a full bathroom (Which could be used as an In- Law Suite) area with large Laundry Room, TWO SEPARATE A/C UNITS, high ceilings upstairs. Swimming Pool, Screen Lanai surrounded by Palm trees for privacy. Two car Garage, double Carport/Barn 24 x 36 . New Roof 2018, new AC in 2019, new Pool pump in 2019, new water softener, new washer and dryer 2020, new garage doors, pool comes with lifesaver child safety fence.

631 25Th St Sw, Naples, 34117 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,310 Square Feet | Built in 2019

This gated and fully fenced estate home is situated on a lush 2.5 acre lot just 1.9 miles east of 951/Collier Blvd. Built in 2019, this custom home offers 4 Bedrooms+Den, 4 Baths, oversized 3 car garage, and 3310 Sq Ft under air. From the moment you pull through the electric gate and up the paver driveway to the front custom front door, you are greeted with luxury. Step inside and you will find 12' ceilings throughout the open great room style floorplan complete with two coffered ceilings, zero corner sliding glass doors to the lanai, wood look tile floors throughout (no carpet anywhere), and an impressive kitchen with shaker style cabinets with upper glass display boxes, and rich Calcatta Laza Quartz countertops and glass tile backsplash. Enjoy sunsets 365 days a year around the oversized pool/spa/sunshelf or covered area compete with two coffered ceilings with stained cypress accents. Other fine appointments include: 8" baseboards; solid core doors; hurricane impact windows & doors; electric roll down storm shutters on the lanai; outdoor kitchen; whole house reverse osmosis; alarm system with cameras; soffit lighting in the front and back of the home; and more!

1311 Apple St, Immokalee, 34142 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 998 Square Feet | Built in 1971

LOOK AT THIS 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH, TOTALLY FENCED LOT, NICE STORAGE SHED 12 X 16 , FRONT PORCH, CENTRAL UTILITIES, MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.

