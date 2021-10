Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson gets even more candid about his “beef” with his former Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel. The Fast & Furious franchise is all about family on the big screen, but there was well-documented tension between the film’s stars Dwayne Johnson, Vin Diesel, and Tyrese. Back in August, Hiram Garcia, president, and partner of The Rock’s production company Seven Bucks revealed to Collider that we have more than likely seen the last of his character Hobbs in Fast & Furious movies, but his character Hobbs will still be around.

