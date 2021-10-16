CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos Bay, OR

On the hunt for a home in Coos Bay? These houses are on the market

 8 days ago

(Coos Bay, OR) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Coos Bay. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KpSQ_0cTOGYyC00

93699 Carlisle Ln, Coos Bay, 97420

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Manufactured Home | 798 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Southern exposure on this 1/3 acre just out of townPleasantly nice inside. Back yard and storage

For open house information, contact Steve Stalcup, Sea Winds Realty LLC at 541-751-9515

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21002582)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ZfbC_0cTOGYyC00

2210 14Th Ct, North Bend, 97459

4 Beds 3 Baths | $439,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,564 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with views of the bay. Master suite includes walk in closet and a private balcony. Newer exterior paint and roof along with oversized garage.

For open house information, contact Alison Myers, Hybrid Real Estate at 541-343-0322

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21607357)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFHU2_0cTOGYyC00

1465 Newmark Ave, Coos Bay, 97420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,669 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This unique property is tucked away on a super sized parcel in Coos Bay. Two bed one bath home with a detached guest quarters apartment. Both with long term tenants. Lots of parking and a detached two car garage with carport. Perfect for an extended family, those with frequent visitors, or keep it as an income property. Enjoy a park-like setting without leaving the property! Lots of elbow room outside. DO NOT DISTURB tenants, appointment only.

For open house information, contact Brady Chindamo, E.L. Edwards Realty ll, Inc at 541-756-0347

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21357438)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aznuw_0cTOGYyC00

2078 Everett Ave, North Bend, 97459

3 Beds 1 Bath | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Perfect Starter Home! Bring your tools and design ideas! Desirable corner lot downtown North Bend - within walking distance of schools, shopping, food, and more. This 3 bed 1 bath features a galley kitchen, small dining area and spacious living room. Converted Garage would make a great game room or (?). Room for RV Parking. Multiple Outbuildings and Storage areas including workbench inside off carport. Call for an appt today!

For open house information, contact Michelle LeBlanc, Century 21 Best Realty, Inc. at 541-267-2221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21019691)

