Americus-curious? These homes are on the market

434 Rawley Road, Americus, 31719 3 Beds 2 Baths | $268,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,140 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Come and Enjoy the Absolutely Stunning Views of Lake Collins in a 4 Sided Brick Waterfront Home!! Private Boat Dock and Ramp. This Property affords 374 feet of Waterfront. Watch the Sun set or sip coffee on the walkout deck from the Master Bedroom through French Doors. Entertain Family and Friends with plenty of space in the Sunroom, Back Deck or Huge Yard. Some fresh paint and new appliances is all this spacious home needs! The home already has a fence for your pets or little ones. Quiet Private lot with no neighbors on either side of the Property!

104 Ga Hwy 27 East, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,638 Square Feet | Built in 1961

Prime commercial development potential. Excellent site for office or retail. Large lot, there are many options for commercial use. Call Mark Pace at 229-942-2299.

112 Springdale Dr., Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,917 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This beautiful home features a brand new kitchen with new appliances, counters, the works! There is also a new roof, fenced in back yard, extra lot for rear privacy, and so much more! Call Whaley Realty today for your private tour at 229-596-1000!

501 Valley Dr, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $122,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,394 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Call 229-938-8541 Mary Kathryn to view this 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath brick home. This cute home is located on a large corner lot with nice storage house. Hardwood flooring, tile baths, open spacious living room, kitchen dining combination and large sun room. This move in ready home offers updated HVAC, water heater and exterior painting . No need to wait to view this home!

