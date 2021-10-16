Check out these homes for sale in Dyersburg now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

 8 days ago

(Dyersburg, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Dyersburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

410 Lattawoods Dr, Dyersburg, 38024

2 Beds 2 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,953 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This home in nestled on a corner lot in the quite woods of Lattawood subdivision, just a few blocks from historic downtown Dyersburg. This house is a 2 bed 2 bath home with a large Den and Living room for entertaining. Nice pea gravel driveway with an attached 3 car carport. Plenty of room to walk your dog or exercise without leaving the neighborhood. Call listing agent for a tour of this wonderful home.

816 Southview Drive, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,772 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Convenient Location for this fully bricked Ranch Home! 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, vaulted ceiling in Living Room, New counter tops in kitchen, appliances stay, breakfast bar, Den off kitchen, all bedrooms spacious with over 1750 heated SF, Large patio, fenced yard & outbuilding all featured in this home. This one won't last long!! Call Pat Eudaley at 731-676-7284

835 Lake Rd, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $106,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Charming 3 bed 2 bath home sits on the main road and it is all about location. If you have children, pets or just like to exercise, you are just one block away from the city park with walking track and other amenities. If you love to be part of the community involvement, downtown Dyersburg is just a few block south, with a great farmers market, dog park, restaurants, gift stores and a lot more. The main flooring is covered with carpet, but also has it's original hardwood flooring underneath. A spacious M

60 Kensington Way, Dyersburg, 38024

4 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,306 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Cobblestone Village!! Call Hunter Newbill 731-445-9998.

